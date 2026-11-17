MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORNELIUS, N.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence technology company focused on transforming physical retail through advanced data intelligence, today announced that its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary, AMOD Tech Pte. Ltd. ("AMOD Tech"), entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") with ChainGPT AI LLC ("ChainGPT") on November 10, 2026 to evaluate a potential acquisition of, or equity investment in, the ChainGPT business.

The LOI records preliminary discussions between AMOD Tech and ChainGPT concerning a potential purchase of some or all of the membership interests in ChainGPT AI LLC or specified assets owned by that entity. The final structure, sellers, ownership percentage and acquisition scope remain to be determined. Except for binding provisions concerning confidentiality, publicity, non-exclusivity, expenses and related legal matters, the LOI does not create a binding acquisition, sale, financing or negotiation commitment. The discussions remain non-exclusive. The LOI expires 90 days after its effective date, unless extended in writing or definitive transaction documents are executed earlier; no closing timetable has been agreed.

No purchase price or valuation has been agreed. The form and amount of consideration, any financing arrangements, and the treatment of cash, debt, working capital, CGPT tokens and other digital assets remain subject to negotiation and definitive agreements. Any proposed securities consideration would require identification of the issuer and its separate authorization and execution of the applicable definitive documents.

Any potential transaction remains subject to agreement on its scope and economic terms, satisfactory due diligence and any required audits, the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements by the actual buyers and sellers, applicable corporate approvals and regulatory and stock exchange requirements, and financing, if required. There can be no assurance that definitive agreements will be executed or that any transaction will be completed.

About ChainGPT AI LLC

ChainGPT AI LLC is a limited liability company organized under the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The broader ChainGPT ecosystem provides AI and Web3 tools for individuals, developers and project teams. Its offerings include AI Hub and developer APIs for blockchain-focused research and integrations; ChainGPT Pad and Labs for project launches and incubation; and Saleium for branded token-sale, vesting, staking and distribution workflows. Free, freemium and CGPT-based access support adoption across the ecosystem. The broader business has also developed AIVM, an AI-focused blockchain initiative that the parties may evaluate separately. This description relates to the broader ChainGPT ecosystem. Ownership of particular products, intellectual property, tokens and AIVM-related assets, and their inclusion in any transaction, remain subject to due diligence and definitive agreements.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus, Corp. and Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape. Its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary, AMOD Tech Pte. Ltd., holds the Company's digital assets and is the proposed acquirer under the LOI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential ChainGPT transaction, its scope and structure, the negotiation of definitive agreements, financing, required approvals, timing and any expected benefits, as well as Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance. Actual results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties, including the parties' ability to agree on transaction terms and asset ownership, the results of due diligence and any required audits, the availability of financing, the receipt of necessary approvals, the non-exclusive nature of discussions, and the possibility that negotiations may be discontinued or that no definitive agreement or transaction will result. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

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