MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HR leader with 30 years of experience in employee relations, workplace investigations, and HR compliance joins leading provider of HR Compliance as a Service

METAIRIE, La., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OutSolve, a leading national provider of HR Compliance as a Service (HR CaaS), announces the appointment of Sharon Reis as Vice President, Compliance Management. Based in Palm Beach, Fla., Reis will help OutSolve clients stay ahead of new and pending federal, state, and local employment laws and translate them into practical action plans for corporate HR teams.

Reis joins OutSolve following the company's October 2026 acquisition of Legets, an AI-enabled regulatory monitoring technology, from Reis Holdings. Reis co-founded Legets and led strategic efforts for Reis Holdings' ventures.

Prior to that, Reis spent 20 years in human resources leadership at TD Bank, Truist, BNY, Macy's, and Boston Market, holding several senior and vice president positions where she advised executives on workplace investigations, risk, compliance and workforce governance.

At OutSolve, Reis will:



Help clients monitor and prepare for legislative and regulatory changes across all 50 states and at the federal level

Blend strategic vision, agile execution, and customer advocacy to deliver solutions that are market-relevant and business-aligned Advise on HR compliance, talent acquisition, employee relations, investigations and policy consistency for multi-state employers



“Today's HR teams are trying to anticipate what state legislatures will pass next regarding employment laws. Sharon has spent her career on the front lines of HR, bringing her valuable expertise to OutSolve's clients. Her ability to turn complex regulatory developments into clear next steps makes her a natural fit for our HR Compliance as a Service model, and brings value immediately to our clients,” said Jeremy Mancheski, founder and CEO of OutSolve.

“I've been in many HR roles when a new law takes effect, and policies must change immediately. The organizations that handle the changes best are those that saw it coming, prepared for it, and adapted their processes. I'm excited to join OutSolve's team of compliance experts and help HR professionals get ahead of changes instead of reacting to them,” said Reis.

Learn more about Sharon Reis in OutSolve's latest podcast: .

ABOUT OUTSOLVE

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since its founding over 25 years ago, OutSolve's journey has been driven by a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, the company has evolved into an HR Compliance as a Service company, expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled the organization to deliver more robust solutions-ensuring clients stay ahead of changing regulations and workforce needs.

OutSolve's proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to its HR Compliance as a Service delivery. The company provides expert guidance across key HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Mary Madden OutSolve... The Devon Group for OutSolve...