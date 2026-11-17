MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSX: BNE; OTCQX: BNEFF), an oil and gas producer, has qualified to trade on the OTCQXBest Market. Bonterra Energy Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink LimitedTM Market.

Bonterra Energy Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“BNEFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Bonterra's oil and natural gas properties are strategically located across three of Alberta's premier light oil plays. The Company's operations are anchored by its sizeable, concentrated position in the Pembina Cardium, one of Canada's largest oil plays, which provides a foundation of stable production and free cash flow, complemented by growth opportunities in the Bonanza Charlie Lake and Wembley Montney plays.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Commencing trading on the OTCQX Best Market is an important step in expanding Bonterra's presence and visibility within the U.S. investment community,” said Patrick Oliver, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bonterra.“With stable, free cash flow–generating production in the Pembina Cardium and a deep inventory of high-return growth opportunities in the Bonanza Charlie Lake and Wembley Montney, Bonterra offers a compelling investment proposition through exposure to three premier light oil plays at what we believe is an attractive valuation. OTCQX provides an additional platform to introduce that story to a broader audience as we continue to execute our strategy and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Trading in non-U.S. North American securities on OTC Markets reached $29.38B in the third quarter of 2026, representing an 84.22% increase over Q3 2025. OTC Markets recorded $203.47B in total dollar volume in Q3. North America ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Bonterra Energy Corp.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a Canadian oil and natural gas producer with a portfolio of assets across three of Alberta's premier light oil plays. The Company's operations are anchored by its core Pembina Cardium assets, complemented by development opportunities in the Bonanza Charlie Lake and Wembley Montney plays. Bonterra's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“BNE” and are quoted on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol“BNEFF.”

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About OTC Markets Group Inc.

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