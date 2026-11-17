MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the 20year, underscoring its organizational culture, inclusive practices and commitment to employee development.

“This recognition belongs to all of our employees, who bring BDC's culture to life every day,” said Sarah Fortin, Chief Human Resources Officer.“By listening and embracing diverse perspectives, we are building a workplace together that combines ambition and impact, for the benefit of the entrepreneurs we support across the country.”

Mediacorp Canada Inc.'s Canada's Top 100 Employers® program evaluates organizations on workplace practices including benefits, work environment, professional development and community involvement.

Here's what sets BDC apart in 2026:



Investing in growth: Various career pathways, including mentoring, coaching, leadership development programs and learning resources, as well as extensive resources for the effective and responsible use of AI.

A flexible, personalized employee experience: Benefits tailored to each person's needs, well-being resources and ways of working that support both flexibility and performance. Purpose with impact: BDC supports entrepreneurs across the country and helps build a more prosperous, inclusive and sustainable economy.



For more information about Canada's Top 100 Employers, visit .

About BDC, Canada's bank for small- and medium-sized business owners

BDC focuses on small- and medium-sized business owners, providing them financing, investment, and advice. As Canada's development bank, we also support entrepreneurs who don't fit the traditional mold, working with a network of partners, and help develop underserved markets to unlock economic potential. Our mission is to build strong, resilient businesses that drive Canada's economic growth. BDC is a perennial Canada's Top 100 Employer and B Corp certified. Learn more at bdc.ca or connect with us on social media.

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