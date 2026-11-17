MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM, OTCQB: ILLMF), a leader in digital advertising that brings strategy, activation and measurement together in one unified AI-powered platform, is expanding its use of AI to help marketers create and optimize campaigns, understand what's driving performance and get actionable recommendations.

As AI reshapes advertising, marketers have access to more data, technology, and automation than ever before. Understanding what's working, knowing what to do next and putting those decisions into action can still be challenging. illumin is taking a more intentional approach to AI, using it to close the gap between insight and action while simplifying complex advertising tasks for marketers.

As part of that approach, illumin is launching Ask Lu, its AI-powered assistant, to help marketers turn campaign data into actionable insights and simplify campaign creation.

With Ask Lu Reporting, marketers can ask questions about campaign performance, get answers from their data and translate those findings into reports, summaries and visualizations. The result is faster access to the information marketers need to interpret results and make informed decisions, while keeping them in control.

Ask Lu is also expanding into AI-powered Campaign Creation in open beta, helping marketers move from an idea to a campaign in considerably less time. Marketers will be able to explore campaign strategies and draw on learnings from previous campaigns. They can then turn their intent into campaigns that they can refine and manage with Ask Lu.

“The next era of AI in advertising won't be defined by more automation. It will be defined by better decisions,” said Tal Hayek, Chief Executive Officer of illumin.“The real purpose of AI is to make complexity easier to navigate, so marketers can understand what matters, act on it and stay in control. That's the thinking behind Ask Lu and how we're bringing AI into illumin's campaign experience.”

Beyond Ask Lu, illumin has rebuilt the prediction layer of its optimization engine, giving the platform a deeper understanding of each ad opportunity before a bid is placed. The new AI experience evaluates a broader range of factors to more accurately predict which advertising opportunities are most likely to drive an advertiser's objective.

Ask Lu's reporting capabilities and illumin's latest AI-powered optimization enhancements are rolling out globally beginning today, with Campaign Creation entering into open beta. Together, these capabilities bring AI deeper into the campaign experience, connecting what marketers know with what they do next. To learn more about Ask Lu and illumin's expanding AI capabilities, visit illumin.com/product/ask-lu /. illumin plans to introduce additional AI capabilities as part of its ongoing platform evolution.

About illumin

illumin is redefining how marketers plan, execute and measure digital advertising, bringing every stage of the campaign lifecycle into one strategic platform. Through an intuitive drag-and-drop Canvas, marketers can visually connect strategy, activation and outcomes, and extend live audiences from programmatic advertising into social channels. Combining AI-powered intelligence with transparent reporting, illumin gives brands and agencies the clarity to act with confidence, optimize effectively and prove business impact. With offices in North America, Europe and South America, illumin supports brands and agencies across global markets. For more information, visit .

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Disclaimer in regard to Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

For more complete information about the Company, please read our disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at .

For further information, please contact:

Lyndsie Wise

VP of Marketing

704-232-1350

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Michael Amaro

Interim Chief Financial Officer

416-218-9888 (x5414)

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