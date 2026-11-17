MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WRAP combines technology, training and sustained agency programs to put de-escalation into practice, addressing priorities outlined by the Senate Appropriations Committee

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“WRAP” or the“Company”), a public safety technology company focused on non-lethal response solutions, today highlighted strategic alignment between its integrated capabilities and the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee's (the“Committee”) fiscal year 2027 Homeland Security appropriations explanatory statement 1.

In the explanatory statement, the Committee encourages the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), to expand access to non-lethal technologies and de-escalation training. It also addresses scenario-based decision-making, constitutionally sound use-of-force practices, safe transitions to physical custody, and evaluation of non-lethal compliance technologies when communication-based de-escalation is unsuccessful.

Non-Lethal Response: An Operational Capability, Not Simply a Device Category

We believe the Committee's language underscores a central premise of WRAP's strategy: non-lethal response is not simply a device category. It is an operational capability requiring technology, training, doctrine, and sustained investment. Rather than focusing only on equipment purchases, the language addresses the broader elements required for institutional adoption: operational practices, training programs, investment planning, and evaluation of future capabilities.

“We believe this is an important signal for the future of non-lethal response,” said Scot Cohen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wrap Technologies.“We believe the Senate Appropriations Committee is recognizing a much broader requirement than buying equipment. Effective non-lethal response depends on technology, training, operational practices, and sustained institutional investment. Those are the same pillars underlying WRAP's strategy, and we believe that alignment strengthens the long-term market opportunity for our Company.”

Multiple Areas of Alignment with Senate Appropriations Committee Priorities

Technology and expanded response options. The Committee encourages expanded non-lethal devices and evaluation of compliance technologies. WRAP's BolaWrap® 150 is designed to provide an additional remote restraint option when communication alone is insufficient, while preserving other lawful response options.

Training and constitutionally sound decision-making. The Committee emphasizes de-escalation, crisis intervention, behavioral health response, scenario-based decisions, and consideration of the totality of circumstances. WRAP's doctrine, instructor-led curriculum, and WrapTacticsTM learning management platform are designed to standardize and scale training.

Operational practices and safe custody transitions. The Committee addresses safe transitions from non-lethal tools to physical custody. We believe WRAP's approach integrates technology with tactical instruction, coordination, and practical operational procedures.

Investment planning and institutional adoption. The Committee addresses inventories, associated training, future investments, research, and pilots. WRAP seeks to support agency-wide implementation and continuing readiness through multi-year relationships, rather than one-time device transactions.

Operationalizing De-Escalation Through Recurring Programs

WRAP's commercial strategy is to transition from selling individual devices toward delivering an integrated non-lethal response capability. Its program model combines devices, digital and instructor-led training, doctrine, and ongoing operational support, with the goal of establishing recurring revenue linked to active users and sustained agency participation.

“Our focus is on operationalizing de-escalation, not simply delivering a device,” said Jared Novick, President of Wrap Technologies.“We are building programs that give agencies the technology, standardized training, doctrine, and ongoing support to make non-lethal response a repeatable operational capability. WrapTactics allows us to scale instruction, while multi-year programs create a path to sustained readiness for departments and recurring relationships for WRAP.”

Potential Framework for Assessing DHS Capability Gaps and Investments

The explanatory statement calls for the Secretary of Homeland Security to report to the Committee within 180 days after enactment of the legislation on: (1) use-of-force policies; (2) non-lethal inventories and training; (3) planned investments over the next two fiscal years; (4) research, pilots, and evaluations; and (5) resource or statutory limitations. If enacted, this reporting requirement could provide a mechanism for DHS leadership and congressional oversight to assess capability gaps and future investment needs.

“We believe this is why the Committee's focus on investment planning and training matters,” Novick added.“The opportunity is not limited to initial procurement. Institutional adoption requires agencies to train, sustain, and continuously support these capabilities. That is the commercial model we are working to deliver.”

“Policy alignment alone does not produce revenue,” Cohen added.“Our responsibility is to convert the capabilities we have developed into adoption, enduring customer programs, and disciplined commercial execution. That is how we intend to create long-term shareholder value.”

WRAP continues investing in its technology, digital training infrastructure, curriculum, and support capabilities. Federal regulatory clarification concerning BolaWrap 150 and state-level recognition of its training curriculum are among the developments supporting its commercialization efforts.

The explanatory statement does not reference WRAP or its products, the fiscal year 2027 Homeland Security appropriations bill has not been enacted, and committee report language is not binding and does not appropriate funds for any particular product or company. The Committee's language is not a contract award, guaranteed funding, or a procurement commitment to WRAP. Future opportunities depend on legislative enactment, agency decisions, appropriations, and procurement requirements.

About WRAP Technologies, Inc.

WRAP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) is a public safety technology company developing Non-Lethal Response solutions and emerging security technologies. Through its integrated products, training, services and strategic technology initiatives, WRAP is committed to Operationalizing De-Escalation and expanding capabilities for public safety and national-security professionals.

Trademark Information

WRAP, the Wrap logo, BolaWrap®, Non-Lethal ResponseTM, WrapRealityTM, WrapShieldTM, WrapTacticsTM, Wraptor MXTM and Wrap Training Academy are trademarks of WRAP Technologies, Inc., some of which are registered in the U.S. and abroad. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“believe,”“target,”“project,”“goals,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“continue,”“designed to,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the Senate Appropriations Committee's fiscal year 2027 Homeland Security explanatory statement, including the enactment of the related appropriations bill and any resulting reporting, funding, training, or procurement actions by DHS, ICE, CBP, or other agencies; the Company's belief that its strategy aligns with the Committee's priorities and that this alignment may strengthen its long-term market opportunity; the Company's strategy to transition from individual device sales to integrated, multi-year non-lethal response programs and to establish recurring revenue; the capabilities and scalability of the BolaWrap® 150, WrapTacticsTM, and the Company's training curriculum and doctrine; and the Company's ability to convert its capabilities into customer adoption, enduring customer programs, and long-term shareholder value. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to whether the fiscal year 2027 Homeland Security appropriations bill is enacted, and whether any enacted legislation or accompanying report language retains the provisions described in this release; the fact that committee report language is not binding and does not appropriate funds for any particular product or company; the discretion of DHS, ICE, CBP, and other agencies in setting policy, selecting technologies, and allocating funds; the pace of customer and agency adoption, including whether agencies enter into multi-year programs and whether those programs generate recurring revenue; government budget and procurement cycles, including continuing resolutions and lapses in appropriations, and the availability of homeland security and law enforcement funding; changes in law enforcement budgets, policies, procurement practices, and use-of-force standards; the Company's ability to scale its training, curriculum, and support capabilities and to obtain certification of its curriculum in additional states; the Company's ability to develop, achieve commercial readiness for, manufacture, sell, and support its products, training solutions, and emerging technologies, including the difference between development-stage initiatives and commercially available products; supply-chain and manufacturing constraints; competitive conditions; the Company's ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; general economic and market conditions; and changes in law, regulation, or agency policy. ATF Ruling 2026-2 addresses the classification of the BolaWrap® 150 only, and no assurance can be given that any similar classification will apply to any other product. The Illinois certification applies only to training in Illinois. References in this press release to the Senate Appropriations Committee's explanatory statement are provided for policy and industry context only. The explanatory statement does not reference WRAP or any WRAP product. No assurance can be given that WRAP or any of its products will be selected for, or benefit from, any resulting funding, program, or procurement. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including the risk factors described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, WRAP undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

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1U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations, Explanatory Statement for the Homeland Security Appropriations Bill, 2027.