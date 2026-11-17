MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The launch marks Uklon's entry into its second international market, following its 2023 launch in Uzbekistan

KYIV, Ukraine, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) (the "Company" or "Kyivstar"), Ukraine's leading digital operator and part of VEON Group (Nasdaq: VEON), today announced that its ride-hailing subsidiary Uklon has launched beta testing of its ride-hailing service in Tirana, Albania. The move marks Uklon's entry into its second international market and follows the company's successful launch in Uzbekistan in 2023.

The beta testing period, expected to run several weeks, is designed to verify the application's technical performance, mapping accuracy, driver-matching algorithms and automated route calculation. In parallel, Uklon is establishing partnerships with local taxi fleet operators and drivers to build out operational processes ahead of a full-scale commercial launch.

“Albania is a market with strong economic growth potential and an increased appetite for digital services, making it an excellent fit for Uklon,” said Serhii Hryshkov, CEO of Uklon.“Launching the beta test allows us to validate and refine our approach in the market, adapting it to local conditions before a full commercial rollout. This reinforces our commitment to building Uklon into a trusted international mobility platform.”

The Albania launch advances Kyivstar Group's digital ecosystem strategy, extending the international footprint of Uklon's ride-hailing platform following its acquisition in April 2025. As part of the initiative, Uklon plans to invest approximately $15 million in Albania over the next four years supporting the development and growth of its operations in the country.

“Uklon's expansion into Albania is a meaningful step to grow our digital ecosystem into a global platform,” said Oleksandr Komarov, President of Kyivstar Group Ltd.“Following the successful entry into Uzbekistan, this expansion illustrates Uklon's ability to succeed across diverse markets and demonstrates momentum behind our international growth strategy.”

Uklon reached 5.4 million customers and recorded 42.8 million rides and 1.5 million deliveries across Ukraine and Uzbekistan in the third quarter of 2026. In addition to ride-hailing, the company's ecosystem of digital services integrates Uklon Delivery, the Uklon Ads advertising platform, the Uklon Store marketplace and the Uklon Travel bus ticket booking service into a single application.

About Kyivstar Group Ltd.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. (“Kyivstar”) is a Nasdaq-listed holding company that operates JSC Kyivstar, Ukraine's leading digital operator and the first Ukrainian company to list on a U.S. stock exchange.

Kyivstar's companies provide a broad range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed-line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health, digital TV, and enterprise solutions such as Big Data, cloud, and cybersecurity.

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Nasdaq tickers: KYIV; KYIVW

About Uklon

Uklon is an international technology company based on digital B2B and B2C solutions for urban mobility and logistics.

Founded over 16 years ago in Ukraine, today Uklon is an ecosystem of digital services that integrates ride-hailing, Uklon Delivery, the Uklon Ads advertising platform, the Uklon Store marketplace, and the Uklon Travel bus ticket booking service into a single application. As of November 2026, Uklon is present in Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Albania.

In April 2025, Uklon was acquired by JSC Kyivstar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kyivstar Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW), whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange and which is part of the VEON Group.

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Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to, among other things, Uklon's launch and successful beta testing of the ride-hailing service in Tirana, Albania and the advancement of Kyivstar's digital ecosystem startagy. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to launch and beta testing of Uklon's ride-hailing service in Tirana, Albania, Kyivstar digital ecosystem expansion among others discussed in the section entitled“Risk Factors” included in Kyivstar Group's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, as amended and supplemented from time to time, and in any other subsequent filings with the SEC by Kyivstar Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and Kyivstar Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise them, other than to the extent as required by applicable law.

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