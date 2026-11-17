MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (“Next Hydrogen”) (TSXV:NXH), a leading Canadian designer and manufacturer of clean hydrogen electrolyzers, reports its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

2026 Q3 Financial Highlights



Revenue was $988,687 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and $2,168,308 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $2,291,147 and $2,897,663 for the same periods in the prior year. The decrease reflects the timing of development projects, as the comparative third quarter included revenue from an engineering development contract completed in 2025.

Net loss and comprehensive loss was $6,456,381 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and $12,180,539 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net income and comprehensive income of $87,512 and net loss and comprehensive loss of $5,772,912 for the same periods in the prior year. The increase in net loss primarily reflects a non-cash impairment of equipment under construction and inventory write-downs recognized in the third quarter. Cash balance was $10,781,173 as at September 30, 2026, compared to $18,516,086 as at December 31, 2025. The decrease primarily reflects operating cash outflows during the period.



CEO Commentary

Jocelyne Moyer, President & CEO of Next Hydrogen said,“We have made important progress in Q3 on the commercialization and standardization of our Gen 2 electrolyzer, including moving toward our target of Q1 for receiving our ASME certification. This certification is an important step in proving the safety and robustness of our design and enabling increased sales of our Gen 2 electrolyzers. As a result of this disciplined focus, we also made the deliberate decision to write down legacy equipment and inventory related to previous development projects that no longer fit our direction. With these non-cash impairments behind us, our balance sheet reflects the business we are building, and our team and capital are focused on commercializing a modular, turnkey Gen 2 product offering for fuel cell grade hydrogen users across industries.”

Recent Business Milestones

Recent business milestones include:



Subsequent to September 30, 2026, Next Hydrogen and Export Development Canada (“EDC”) agreed to extend the maturity of the Company's loan facility, under which the principal of $4,000,000 is outstanding, from November 16, 2026 to March 16, 2027. All other terms remain unchanged.



In September 2026, Next Hydrogen announced a non-repayable contribution agreement with the Government of Canada through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program for funding of up to $2 million. The funding supports research to develop scalable fabrication processes and improve the efficiency, performance and cost of the Company's commercial electrolyzer modules. The funding was formally announced at the Company's Mississauga facility by Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State.



In August 2026, Next Hydrogen announced the appointment of Jocelyne Moyer as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026.



In June 2026, Next Hydrogen announced a collaboration agreement with Fusion Fuel Cycles Inc. ("FFC"), to demonstrate purpose-built electrolyzers for the fusion industry. The collaboration builds on the two contracts awarded by FFC to Next Hydrogen in March 2026. Under these contracts, Next Hydrogen will engineer and deliver an electrolyzer for the extraction of tritium - the fuel of fusion - from heavy water, to be integrated into FFC's overall fusion fueling system. The collaboration represents an important step in advancing Next Hydrogen's technology for specialized fusion applications and deepening its engagement with FFC.



In March 2026, Next Hydrogen was awarded two contracts with a combined value of approximately $3.75 million to demonstrate our advanced electrolyzer technology solution within a highly specialized nuclear fusion application. Under these agreements, Next Hydrogen will deliver a customized electrolyzer system tailored to the stringent performance, reliability and operating parameters required within advanced nuclear environments. Revenue under these contracts is expected to be fully earned by Q1 2027, with the majority earned during 2026. The award further validates the technical differentiation of the Company's electrolyzer platform and its suitability for some of the most demanding industrial applications.

In December 2025, Next Hydrogen successfully closed a $20.7 million non-brokered private placement of 46,180,309 common shares at $0.45 per share, including $560,527 in debt conversion and $1,125,000 in debenture conversion at the same price per share. The offering was led by an affiliate of Smoothwater Capital Corporation, which became the largest shareholder with approximately 48.1% ownership. Stephen Griggs, CEO of Smoothwater, joined the Company as Executive Chair of the Board.



For a more detailed overview of Next Hydrogen's third quarter 2026 results, please refer to Next Hydrogen's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, which are available at nexthydrogen.com or on SEDAR+ at

About Next Hydrogen

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of alkaline electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Supported by over 40 patents, Next Hydrogen's unique cell design architecture enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale.

Contact Information

Jocelyne Moyer, President and CEO

Email: ...

Phone: 416-317-0566





Cautionary Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the hydrogen industry in general; delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure development or capital expenditures; cell efficiency targets; expected order sizes for the product line; customer relationships and customer terms for testing of products at a customer site; the ability of the Corporation to optimize energy efficiencies; the Corporation's available resources; uncertainty with respect to the timing of any contemplated transactions, joint ventures or partnerships, or whether such contemplated transactions, joint ventures or partnerships will be completed at all; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to costs and expenses; failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; health, safety and environmental risks; uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to infrastructure developments or capital expenditures; currency exchange rate fluctuations; as well as general economic conditions, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, there will be no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.