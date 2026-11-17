

An all-in-one solution incorporating 84 HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 cells in a rugged case designed to power the Starlink Mini terminal off-grid and facilitate its storage and transport. HPQ expects to make its first commercial deliveries between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter of 2027.

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08 ), a technology company specializing in advanced materials innovation and the development of next-generation processes, today unveiled the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax, a 1.95 KWh portable energy system developed to power the Starlink Mini satellite internet terminal [1] away from the electrical grid. The product represents a new commercial application for HPQ's Gen4 lithium-ion battery cells, developed with its French technology partner, Novacium SAS.







Figure 1) Overview of the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax in use

Powering Connectivity Beyond the Grid

Designed to provide high-speed internet connectivity in remote locations, Starlink Mini offers a portable solution for outdoor activities, mobile operations, and emergency response. However, the terminal does not include an integrated battery and requires an external power source. With an average power consumption of 25 to 40 watts, maintaining connectivity for extended periods away from the electrical grid presents a practical challenge for users.

The HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax addresses this need by combining HPQ's high-capacity Gen4 lithium-ion cells with a rugged, portable power system designed specifically for Starlink Mini. With nearly 2 kWh of energy storage and an estimated operating autonomy of up to 80 hours, the system offers a practical solution for maintaining satellite connectivity in remote environments without relying on conventional electrical infrastructure.

Designed for the field

The HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax, incorporates 84 HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 lithium-ion cells, each rated at 6,500 mAh (23.4 Wh) in an integrated battery pack and a dedicated power output, packaged in a rugged case with space to store and transport the Starlink Mini terminal. The complete system weighs approximately 12 kg. Its design aims to simplify the logistics of carrying both a satellite terminal and its power supply, whether the destination is a remote campsite, a mobile worksite or a temporary emergency-response location.

Potential users include recreational vehicle owners, outfitters and guides, mining and exploration companies, oil and gas operators, construction crews, forestry and agricultural workers, remote field teams, defense personnel, and emergency services requiring reliable communications and autonomous power in off-grid environments.

The product is a third-party power solution designed to be compatible with Starlink Mini; it is not affiliated with or endorsed by SpaceX.







Figure 2) Examples of potential applications for the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax

From battery innovation to a commercial product

The new system draws on battery-pack design and assembly experience developed by HPQ and Novacium for drone applications and power solutions for French military radios. It also creates a direct route to market for HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 cells through a finished product aimed at identifiable off-grid users.

“For the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax, we adapted a battery architecture we already know well,” said Dr. Oleksiy Nichiporuk, R&D Director of Novacium SAS.“We designed the system to power the Starlink Mini terminal off-grid, with a dedicated output and a rugged case that protects the antenna during transport.”

“With the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax, we are opening a new and first commercial outlet for our Gen4 cells in the portable off-grid power market,” said Bernard J. Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc.“Our agreement with Novacium gives us exclusive rights to commercialize Gen3 and Gen4 cells and the battery packs incorporating them in Canada, the United States and Mexico. We see this as a practical way to introduce the technology to customers across North America.”

Commercial launch plans

With certification of the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax in progress, HPQ plans to open reservations with deposits in early January 2027 and is targeting initial commercial deliveries between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter of 2027. These dates are targets and remain subject to execution and market conditions.

Investors and technically oriented readers seeking further detail on the battery configuration, expected performance, illustrative market opportunities and commercialization rationale can consult the companion article:“ Inside the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax: Technology, Market Assumptions and Commercial Strategy” [LINK ].

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