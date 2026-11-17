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An all-in-one solution incorporating 84 HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 cells in a rugged case designed to power the Starlink Mini terminal off-grid and facilitate its storage and transport. HPQ expects to make its first commercial deliveries between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter of 2027.
MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08 ), a technology company specializing in advanced materials innovation and the development of next-generation processes, today unveiled the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax, a 1.95 KWh portable energy system developed to power the Starlink Mini satellite internet terminal [1] away from the electrical grid. The product represents a new commercial application for HPQ's Gen4 lithium-ion battery cells, developed with its French technology partner, Novacium SAS.
Figure 1) Overview of the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax in use
Powering Connectivity Beyond the Grid
Designed to provide high-speed internet connectivity in remote locations, Starlink Mini offers a portable solution for outdoor activities, mobile operations, and emergency response. However, the terminal does not include an integrated battery and requires an external power source. With an average power consumption of 25 to 40 watts, maintaining connectivity for extended periods away from the electrical grid presents a practical challenge for users.
The HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax addresses this need by combining HPQ's high-capacity Gen4 lithium-ion cells with a rugged, portable power system designed specifically for Starlink Mini. With nearly 2 kWh of energy storage and an estimated operating autonomy of up to 80 hours, the system offers a practical solution for maintaining satellite connectivity in remote environments without relying on conventional electrical infrastructure.
Designed for the field
The HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax, incorporates 84 HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 lithium-ion cells, each rated at 6,500 mAh (23.4 Wh) in an integrated battery pack and a dedicated power output, packaged in a rugged case with space to store and transport the Starlink Mini terminal. The complete system weighs approximately 12 kg. Its design aims to simplify the logistics of carrying both a satellite terminal and its power supply, whether the destination is a remote campsite, a mobile worksite or a temporary emergency-response location.
Potential users include recreational vehicle owners, outfitters and guides, mining and exploration companies, oil and gas operators, construction crews, forestry and agricultural workers, remote field teams, defense personnel, and emergency services requiring reliable communications and autonomous power in off-grid environments.
The product is a third-party power solution designed to be compatible with Starlink Mini; it is not affiliated with or endorsed by SpaceX.
Figure 2) Examples of potential applications for the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax
From battery innovation to a commercial product
The new system draws on battery-pack design and assembly experience developed by HPQ and Novacium for drone applications and power solutions for French military radios. It also creates a direct route to market for HPQ ENDURA+ Gen4 cells through a finished product aimed at identifiable off-grid users.
“For the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax, we adapted a battery architecture we already know well,” said Dr. Oleksiy Nichiporuk, R&D Director of Novacium SAS.“We designed the system to power the Starlink Mini terminal off-grid, with a dedicated output and a rugged case that protects the antenna during transport.”
“With the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax, we are opening a new and first commercial outlet for our Gen4 cells in the portable off-grid power market,” said Bernard J. Tourillon, President and CEO of HPQ Silicon Inc.“Our agreement with Novacium gives us exclusive rights to commercialize Gen3 and Gen4 cells and the battery packs incorporating them in Canada, the United States and Mexico. We see this as a practical way to introduce the technology to customers across North America.”
Commercial launch plans
With certification of the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax in progress, HPQ plans to open reservations with deposits in early January 2027 and is targeting initial commercial deliveries between the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second quarter of 2027. These dates are targets and remain subject to execution and market conditions.
Investors and technically oriented readers seeking further detail on the battery configuration, expected performance, illustrative market opportunities and commercialization rationale can consult the companion article:“ Inside the HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax: Technology, Market Assumptions and Commercial Strategy” [LINK ].
REFERENCE SOURCES
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| Trademark notice. Starlink and Starlink Mini are trademarks of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX). The HPQ ENDURA+ MiniMax is a third-party product designed to be compatible with the Starlink Mini terminal. This reference does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by SpaceX.
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About HPQ Silicon
HPQ Silicon Inc. is a Quebec-based TSX Venture Exchange industrial issuer (TSX-V: HPQ ) focused on innovation in advanced materials and critical process development.
HPQ holds a strategic 36.8% equity interest in Novacium, its research, development and commercialization partner. Together, HPQ and Novacium are developing next-generation silicon-based anode materials (Gen3 and Gen4) for batteries, pursuing commercialization of ENDURA+ lithium-ion cells, and developing innovative technologies for clean hydrogen production and energy recovery from waste materials. HPQ holds the exclusive rights to commercialize these technologies in North America.
HPQ is also pursuing proprietary technologies to become a low-cost, zero-CO2 producer of fumed silica with technical support from PyroGenesis Inc. Together, these initiatives position HPQ to capture growth opportunities in the energy storage, clean hydrogen, and advanced materials markets essential to achieving global net-zero goals.
For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.
About Novacium SAS
Novacium is a French deep-tech company based in Solaize, specializing in developing silicon-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries using a proprietary process. The company also designs custom battery cells and packs for demanding applications, particularly in the defence, aerospace and portable energy sectors.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ's Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management's future expectations and objectives.
A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here ].
Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR+ database (), and on the Company's website at:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum, a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.
Source: HPQ Silicon Inc.
For further information contact:
Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President, and CEO
Tel +1 (514) 846-3271 / Email: ...
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
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