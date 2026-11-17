MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) India's quick service restaurant market is projected to grow at an 8.84% CAGR during 2027–2032, with independent outlets advancing at 10.4%.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, November 1 7 , 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the india quick-service restaurant market size is expected to increase from $ 30.37 billion in 2026 to $ 33.18 billion in 2027 and reach $ 50.68 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.84% over 2027–2032. Digital ordering is broadening access to convenient meals beyond customers visiting physical outlets, while locally developed menus allow operators to respond to interest in distinctive flavors. Changing food preferences, exposure to international cuisines, and younger consumers' digital engagement are creating additional opportunities for QSR brands to diversify their offerings and reach customers across dining occasions.

Key Growth Factors

Digital Platforms Broaden Restaurant Customer Reach

Online food delivery platforms are creating additional routes for QSR operators to reach customers beyond their immediate outlet locations. Swiggy reported 19.2 million average monthly food-delivery transacting users in Q1 FY2027, compared with 16.3 million in Q1 FY2026, while Zomato recorded more than 27 million average monthly transacting customers in India during Q1 FY2027. These platform audiences give restaurants opportunities to serve additional off-premises demand without depending exclusively on physical dining capacity.

Localized Menus Create Opportunities for Product Differentiation

Developing menus around local preferences allows international and domestic QSR brands to introduce distinctive products while retaining familiar restaurant formats. KPMG in India's 2025 QSR customer findings showed that 29% of customers were eager to try new flavors and willing to pay a premium for unique menu items. Westlife Foodworld CEO Akshay Jatia also stated in December 2025 that its India team had formalized and created as much as 90% of the menu at its McDonald's restaurants in West and South India. This local development capability gives operators scope to use menu innovation to strengthen customer appeal and differentiate their offerings.

International Cuisine Exposure Broadens Menu Opportunities

Growing interest in international cuisines is creating opportunities for QSR operators to introduce globally recognized flavors through convenient restaurant formats. Swiggy recorded 16 million Mexican cuisine orders, more than 12 million Tibetan cuisine orders, and 4.7 million Korean cuisine orders on its India platform between January 1 and November 30, 2025. The variation in ordering activity provides brands with a basis for making cuisine-specific menu decisions and developing offerings around demonstrated consumer interest.

“India's QSR market is increasingly shaped by the combination of digital customer access and localized menu development. Operators that use delivery platforms to broaden their reach while adapting product offerings to regional preferences and emerging cuisine interests can create more relevant customer propositions across India's diverse foodservice landscape,” says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Segment Insights

The India Quick Service Restaurant Market Report is segmented by:

Service Type: Dine-in, delivery, and takeaway.

Cuisine: Bakeries, pizza, burgers, other QSR cuisines, meat-based cuisines, and ice cream.

Outlet: Chained outlets and independent outlets.

Location: Standalone, retail, lodging, leisure, and travel.

Market forecasts are provided in terms of value (USD), based on availability.

Regional Outlook

The Indian market offers QSR operators opportunities through digital food delivery, localized menu development, and growing exposure to international cuisines. Regional menu capabilities, such as those demonstrated by McDonald's operations in West and South India, highlight the importance of adapting offerings to local preferences while maintaining a recognizable restaurant format.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the India QSR market is shaped by digital customer acquisition, menu differentiation, and the ability to serve varied consumption occasions. Operators use food delivery platforms to extend reach while developing locally relevant products and introducing international cuisine options to broaden their offerings.

Key Companies

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd

McDonald's Corp. (Westlife Foodworld)

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd

Eversub India Pvt. Limited (Subway)

Yum! Brands Inc.

Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the India Quick Service Restaurant Market:

Industry Trending Reports

GCC Foodservice Market Size: The GCC foodservice market is estimated at $69.13 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $122.19 billion by 2031, growing at a 12.07% CAGR. Expansion is propelled by sovereign-backed mega-tourism infrastructure-such as Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 developments-alongside rising delivery-first consumer habits and hospitality workforce nationalization policies. While Saudi Arabia holds the largest revenue share, Kuwait is expanding at the fastest regional pace, prompting chain operators to deploy cloud kitchens, AI-driven aggregator routing, and centralized procurement to offset commercial real estate costs.

Oman Foodservice Market Share: The Oman foodservice market is valued at $1.89 billion in 2026 and is forecast to climb to $2.98 billion by 2031, advancing at a 9.53% CAGR. Growth is anchored by Vision 2040 economic diversification, expanding leisure and hospitality developments across Muscat and Salalah, and a young, urbanizing consumer base. Mandatory e-payment compliance has accelerated digital ordering adoption, while national food-security programs strengthen local supply chains to help operators mitigate labor, utility, and rental overhead.

China Foodservice Market Trends: The China foodservice market is estimated at $612.53 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $901.70 billion by 2031, registering an 8.04% CAGR. Market momentum is driven by out-of-home dining recovery, digital-native quick-service expansion across lower-tier cities, and growing consumer uptake of localized plant-based menu items. To counter rising labor expenses and central business district rents, restaurant chains are scaling ghost kitchens, kitchen robotics, and AI-powered demand forecasting.

India Foodservice Market Growth: The India foodservice market is valued at $93.97 billion in 2026 and $103.70 billion in 2027, with projections reaching $165.80 billion by 2032, tracking a 9.85% CAGR over 2027–2032. While dine-in remains the primary revenue channel, delivery is growing at a 12.10% CAGR as operators utilize cloud kitchens and experiential dining concepts to capture diverse meal occasions. However, restaurant profitability requires balancing regulatory compliance costs and reliable cooking-fuel procurement following liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supply disruptions linked to Strait of Hormuz shipping bottlenecks.

Italy Foodservice Market Analysis: The Italy foodservice market is estimated at $117.85 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach $183.48 billion by 2031, achieving a 9.15% CAGR. Category expansion is supported by international tourism inflows, rapid digital-ordering integration, and fast-casual chain expansion challenging traditional independent trattorias. To protect margins against elevated energy tariffs and persistent staffing shortages, multi-unit operators are investing in first-party delivery logistics, kitchen automation, and data-driven workforce scheduling.

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