MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frontline managers can now get answers from customer feedback in Slack or on their phone, in seconds









PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AskNicely, the AI-powered customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses, today announced that Ask NiceAI®, its conversational AI for customer feedback, is now available in Slack and in the AskNicely mobile app. Managers and their teams can ask a question of their customer feedback in plain English, wherever they are, and act on the answer while there is still time to save the customer.

Feedback that waits is feedback and time wasted. Most CX programs still report NPS or CSAT monthly or quarterly, long after the moment to fix a problem has passed. And the people best placed to fix it rarely see the data. Frontline managers run their day on their phones and in team chat, not in a CX dashboard. Ask NiceAI® now meets them there while they're on the go.

In the AskNicely mobile app, a frontline manager can ask Ask NiceAI® a question and get the answer, a chart and recommended next steps on their phone: before a team huddle, during a site visit, or when a feedback alert lands after hours. Instead of waiting for a report, a manager can ask, "Which location had the biggest score movement this week and why?" and get an answer on the spot. Suggested questions cover trends, churn and team performance, so managers can start fast without knowing what to ask.

In Slack, anyone on the team can type @AskNicely in a channel and ask a question of their customer feedback. The answer lands in the thread, so the whole team sees the same answer at the same time and can keep asking follow-ups together. One question becomes a shared conversation about what customers are saying and what to do next.

Ask NiceAI draws on the same surveys, reviews and permissions in Slack and on mobile as it does on desktop. Teams see only what they are already allowed to see, and there is nothing new to configure. Customers get more value from the NiceAI add-on they already have, as more of their team puts customer insight to work without learning a new tool.

“Most managers in a service business don't start their day at a desk. They start it on the shop floor, at a job site or on the way to their next location,” said Tony Ward, CEO of AskNicely.“They don't need another report to read later. They need someone to tell them what changed and what to do about it. Now they can just ask, in Slack or on their phone, and get on with fixing it.”

The latest step in a year of NiceAI® launches

Today's announcement extends a year of steady releases that take AskNicely customers from asking questions to taking action:



March 2026 - Ask NiceAI® let customers ask questions of their CX data in plain English.

June 2026 - NiceAI® Agents began surfacing risks and recommendations automatically.

September 2026 - The AskNicely Claude connector brought NiceAI® data into Claude, alongside a company's other systems. November 2026 - Ask NiceAI® arrives in Slack and on mobile, so the people closest to customers can ask from wherever they are.

Together, these launches give teams the same AI-powered customer insight on desktop, in Slack, on mobile and in Claude. Ask NiceAI® answers the question; NiceAI® Agents keep watch between questions. Ask NiceAI® in Slack and on mobile is available now to customers with the NiceAI® add-on. To learn more, visit asknicely.com.

About AskNicely

AskNicely is an AI-powered customer experience platform built for multi-location service businesses. We help businesses capture real-time customer sentiment and proactively turn that into actions that grow reputation and attract and retain customers. AskNicely is easy to use and trusted by more than 1,000 services brands globally, across a wide range of industries. Customers of AskNicely grow their business by improving brand reputation, receiving more positive reviews, reducing churn and gaining more referrals.

** Ask NiceAI and NiceAI are registered trademarks of AskNicely. Slack is a trademark of Slack Technologies, LLC. Claude is a trademark of Anthropic, PBC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact

Karen Davis

Communications

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+61409 933103

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at