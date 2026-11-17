MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Is on Track to Close Transaction by the End of the Month

FORTNA Continues Providing Exceptional Solutions, Services and Products to Global Customers

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORTNA (the“Company”), a global leader in automation and software for the full logistics value chain, today announced that it is on track to complete its previously announced recapitalization transaction by the end of the month, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Through the transaction, FORTNA will deleverage its balance sheet by approximately $1.8 billion and reduce its annual interest expense by more than $150 million. The Company will also receive a cash equity infusion of more than $175 million.

“We are working diligently with our financial stakeholders, and are on track to close the recapitalization soon,” said Rob McKeel, Chief Executive Officer, FORTNA.“The transaction will meaningfully strengthen FORTNA's financial position, positioning us to continue advancing our strategic priorities, supporting operational excellence across the supply chain and driving long-term growth. We are grateful for the patience and support of our business partners and customers. We look forward to serving them and meeting their evolving needs, now and in the years to come.”

The Company continues to operate as normal. As previously announced, the transaction has no impact or impairment on the Company's vendors, suppliers, and business partners.

About FORTNA

FORTNA partners with the world's leading brands to transform omnichannel and parcel distribution operations. Known world-wide for enabling companies to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives, we design and deliver solutions, powered by automation, robotics and intelligent software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment and last mile delivery. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our customers with comprehensive services and products including network strategy, distribution center operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services. Visit .

Media Contact:

Cheryl Falk

SVP Global Marketing Communications & Demand Generation

...

Michael Freitag / Aaron Palash

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 212-355-4449