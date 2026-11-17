MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alliance brings together customer experience technology with insights from consumer intelligence and advisory expertise to help companies turn customer feedback into action and prioritize investments

CHICAGO and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro, a global provider of customer experience and research technology, and NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ), a global leader in consumer intelligence, today announced a strategic alliance combining NIQ's expertise in consumer behavior, analytics, and advisory services with QuestionPro's customer experience technology platform, research capabilities, and AI-powered experience management solutions.

This alliance brings together insights from experience measurement, customer journey intelligence, behavioral analytics, and AI to give organizations a fuller understanding of customer needs, perceptions, and behaviors across the journey. Together, the companies aim to help organizations identify what matters most to customers, prioritize investments, and connect experience improvements to business objectives. QuestionPro and NIQ will collaborate on go-to-market efforts, client engagements, and thought leadership to help companies strengthen their customer experience programs.

"Organizations are looking for ways to connect customer feedback to meaningful business outcomes," said Stacy Bereck, Global Practice Leader, Consumer Insights and Brand, NIQ. "Together, NIQ and QuestionPro will help our clients move beyond measuring individual interactions to understanding and improving experiences across the customer journey, bringing together insights from customer feedback, behavioral intelligence, and advanced analytics to guide action.”

QuestionPro's platform provides capabilities across customer feedback, Voice of Customer, analytics, and AI-assisted insight generation. NIQ complements these capabilities with its deep expertise in consumer intelligence, advanced analytics, and advisory services to help organizations understand the relationship between customer needs, market dynamics, and business growth.

"This alliance is about bringing together complementary strengths," said Arti Bedi Pullins, President North America, QuestionPro. "Organizations increasingly need both robust experience management technology and trusted advisory expertise to make better decisions and drive action. Together, we are well positioned to support those needs."

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global leader in survey, research, and insights technology that helps organizations make better decisions through data. The company's fully integrated platform spans survey research, customer experience (CX), employee engagement, market intelligence, polling, journey mapping, and data visualization. More information is available at .

About NIQ

NielsenIQ (NYSE: NIQ) is a leading consumer intelligence company, delivering the most complete understanding of consumer buying behavior. Combining an unmatched global data footprint, granular consumer and retail measurement, and decades of AI modeling expertise, NIQ helps companies turn complex data into confident action. With operations in more than 90 countries covering approximately 82% of the world's population and more than $7.4 trillion in consumer spend, NIQ delivers The Full ViewTM - helping brands and retailers understand what consumers buy, why they buy it, and what to do next. For more information, visit .

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