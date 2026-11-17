MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woof Gang, America's Largest Premium Pet Grooming Brand, reaches another major expansion during its record-breaking years

MIAMI, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming (“Woof Gang” or the“Company”), America's largest premium pet grooming brand, today announced the opening of its 350th location in Vernon, Connecticut. The store is owned by franchise partner Renata Sepe, who also operate Woof Gang locations in Canton and West Hartford, Connecticut. This milestone underscores the company's remarkable pace of expansion and cements its place as one of America's fastest-growing pet franchise brands.

With new stores opening across the country and continued momentum heading into 2027, Woof Gang is strengthening its national leadership while bringing its signature“Grooming with Love” experience to more neighborhoods and pet communities. The opening marks another milestone in a record-breaking year for the brand.

“Opening our 350th location is another exciting chapter in our growth story,” said Ricardo Azevedo, CEO of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming.“Every new location brings our brand, our culture and our commitment to exceptional pet care to another community and gives pet parents a new option in the care and pampering of their furry family member. Our franchise partners are demonstrating the continued growth opportunities within the Woof Gang franchise system, and we're proud to be building something special with these partners, pet parents, and the communities we operate in.”

With opening her third Woof Gang, Ms. Sepe is seeing firsthand the demand for premium, personalized pet grooming services and a differentiated neighborhood experience. Each locally owned and operated location combines professional grooming services delivered with love and care with a thoughtfully curated boutique featuring premium treats, toys and pet essentials.

“Opening our third Woof Gang is an exciting milestone,” said Renata Sepe, franchise partner of Woof Gang Vernon, Canton and West Hartford.“We've experienced how much our communities value the personalized care, genuine love for pets and neighborhood experience that make Woof Gang special. We're proud to continue growing with a brand we believe in and can't wait to bring Grooming with Love to even more dogs and their families in Connecticut.”

Throughout 2026, Woof Gang has continued expanding into new markets, including its first locations in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Utah, while growing its presence in established communities across the country. The company has also continued investing in franchisee support, technology, marketing, training and its expanding portfolio of exclusive pet products to support its growing network.

About Woof Gang

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading pet grooming and specialty retail franchise in North America, with more than 450 locations open or under development across the United States. At its core, Woof Gang is redefining the grooming industry through a personalized, salon-style experience built on safety, care, and love. Beyond grooming, Woof Gang offers exclusive gourmet treats, premium pet food, and curated supplies that enhance the health, happiness, and well-being of pets.

Woof Gang has been recognized as a Top 10 Retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation's fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight Magazine. The franchise has received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, the Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media and was recently ranked on Entrepreneur's 45th Annual Franchise 500® for the second consecutive year. In 2025, Woof Gang was also named to Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises list and secured a spot in the Franchise Times Top 400 for the fourth consecutive year.

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