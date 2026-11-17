MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Preapproval regulatory submissions for the proposed global brand name are being prepared for the US FDA, EU EMA, and international agencies

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB), a pharmaceutical company developing proprietary transdermal drug delivery systems, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), dated November 3, 2026, for commercial brand name trademarks for its lead product, an abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system. Nutriband intends to secure full trademark registration and intellectual property rights for its commercial brand names in the United States and internationally.

In developing the commercial brand name, extensive naming research was conducted to ensure physicians, pharmacists, and patients can clearly distinguish the proprietary name from existing medications with similar spellings, appearances, or pronunciations (look-alike/sound-alike names). Selecting a distinct, non-misleading brand name is a critical patient-safety measure designed to prevent dispensing errors and potential serious adverse medical outcomes.

The company is currently preparing to submit its proposed global brand name to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and other international regulatory bodies through dedicated preapproval pathways. These pathways allow regulators to review and approve a pharmaceutical brand name ahead of formal New Drug Application (NDA) or Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) filings.

Formulated with proprietary AVERSATM technology, Nutriband's lead product has the potential to become the world's first transdermal fentanyl patch engineered to deter intentional abuse and misuse while reducing the risk of accidental exposure.

Nutriband's abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system has the potential to reach peak annual U.S. sales of between $80 million and $200 million.1 While initially concentrating on the U.S. market, the unmet medical need for adequate pain management is a global problem, and ongoing development is targeted at major medical markets worldwide.

Nutriband's AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology is utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential including opioids and stimulants. The AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology is protected by a broad international intellectual property portfolio with patents issued in 46 countries including the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

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1 Health Advances Aversa Fentanyl market analysis report 2022

About AVERSATM Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband's AVERSATM abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who depend on them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband, Inc.

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSATM abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSATM technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is . Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements containing the words ''believes," "anticipates," "expects" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve both known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in its forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those including the Company's ability to develop its proposed abuse-deterrent fentanyl transdermal system and other proposed products, its ability to obtain patent protection for its abuse technology, its ability to obtain the necessary financing to develop products and conduct the necessary clinical testing, its ability to obtain Federal Food and Drug Administration approval to market any product it may develop in the United States and to obtain any other regulatory approval necessary to market any product in other countries, including countries in Europe, its ability to market any product it may develop, its ability to create, sustain, manage or forecast its growth; its ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in the Company's business strategy or development plans; competition; business disruptions; adverse publicity and international, national and local general economic and market conditions and risks generally associated with an undercapitalized developing company, as well as the risks contained under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Form S-1, Forms 10-K's and Forms 10-Q's, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date hereof.

Nutriband is a registered trademark of Nutriband, Inc. AVERSA is a trademark of Nutriband, Inc.

Contact Information:

Nutriband Inc.

Phone: 407-377-6695

Email: ...

SOURCE: Nutriband Inc.