

Partnership established earlier this year supports Aura's Phase 3 virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) client programme and preparations for potential future commercial supply

Programme builds on OXB's extensive track record in process characterisation, PPQ and commercial-scale manufacturing Programme is supported from OXB's FDA-approved commercial-scale facility in Durham, North Carolina



Oxford, UK – 17 November 2026: OXB (LSE: OXB), a global quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, today confirm its manufacturing and supply partnership with Aura Biosciences, Inc. (“Aura”) (NASDAQ: AURA), a biotechnology company developing a potentially transformative first-in-class therapy for patients with ocular cancers. OXB is supporting late-stage development and manufacturing activities for Aura's lead virus-like drug conjugate candidate, belzupacap sarotalocan (bel-sar), as Aura advances the programme through Phase 3 development and prepares for potential future commercial supply. Aura recently announced the partnership and its manufacturing strategy in its Q3 corporate update.

Aura's programme is being supported from OXB's process and analytical development facility in Bedford, Massachusetts, and FDA-approved, commercial-scale viral vector manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina, which brings drug substance and fill and finish capabilities together on one site. OXB has initiated technical transfer in preparation for process performance qualification (PPQ) and commercial production. Together, these activities will support Aura's manufacturing readiness for late-stage clinical development, potential future regulatory filings and commercialisation.

This partnership reflects OXB's leading position in the space, drawing on more than 30 years of viral vector process development, analytical and GMP manufacturing experience into clinical and commercial stages.

Dr. Sebastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer of OXB, commented: “As Aura advances bel-sar through Phase 3 development, a well-characterised and robust manufacturing process is critical. OXB brings extensive experience supporting complex viral vector programmes through process characterisation, PPQ and towards commercialisation. Supporting this promising candidate from our site in Durham, North Carolina, gives Aura experienced late-stage process and manufacturing teams at a site built for commercial-scale production. This also represents an exciting opportunity for OXB to step into VDC manufacturing, an adjacent segment that sits close to our core viral vector expertise and this partnership demonstrates our ability to provide a world-class service offering in this area.”

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Enquiries:

OXB:

Sebastien Ribault, Chief Business Officer – T: +44 (0) 1865 783 000 / E: ...

ICR Healthcare:

T: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 / E:...

Mary-Jane Elliott / Sarah Elton-Farr / Phillip Marriage

About OXB

OXB (LSE: OXB) is a global quality and innovation-led contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in cell and gene therapy with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the pioneers in cell and gene therapy, OXB has over 30 years of experience in viral vectors, the driving force behind the majority of cell and gene therapies. OXB collaborates with some of the world's most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing development and manufacturing expertise for lentiviral, AAV, adenoviral, MVA and other viral vectors. Building on its viral vector leadership, OXB also supports the development of emerging in vivo therapies through its expertise in vector engineering, manufacturing platforms, and novel envelope technologies. OXB's world-class capabilities range from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

OXB offers a vast number of technologies for viral vector manufacturing, including a 4th generation lentiviral vector system (the TetraVectaTM system), a dual-plasmid system for AAV production, suspension and perfusion process using process enhancers and stable producer and packaging cell lines.

OXB, a FTSE 250 and FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has development and manufacturing facilities across Oxfordshire, UK, Lyon and Strasbourg, France, Bedford MA and Durham NC, US. Learn more at and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.