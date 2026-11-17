MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shionogi, KDDI Research, Inc. and SoftBank Corp., leading enterprise adopters of quantum computing, use the Classiq platform to advance applications in drug discovery research, blockchain and drone delivery optimization

TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classiq, a quantum computing software company, today announced that its three separate research collaborations – with Shionogi, KDDI Research, Inc. (“KDDI Research”) and SoftBank Corp. – have each received an award in Japan's NEDO quantum computing challenge, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Classiq platform in developing quantum applications for industry.

Shionogi, KDDI Research and SoftBank are helping lead enterprise adoption of quantum computing, using the Classiq platform to develop and evaluate applications around real business and scientific challenges. The award-winning projects combine the companies' industry expertise with Classiq's quantum software and application development capabilities, advancing research in molecular interactions, quantum hashing and delivery route optimization.

The joint research between Shionogi and Classiq contributed to Shionogi's award-winning proposal, which received first prize in the Quality of Life (QoL) category. The joint research with KDDI Research received third prize in the Society 5.0 category, while the joint research with SoftBank received an Outstanding Research Award.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Classiq provides enterprise development teams with an environment to implement sophisticated algorithms as quantum software through high-level programming languages and automated quantum circuit design. Developers can seamlessly generate optimized quantum circuits, assess computational resource requirements, and validate applications on simulators and quantum hardware. This end-to-end approach establishes a foundation for continuous development and validation as quantum computing technologies evolve.

“Shionogi, KDDI Research and SoftBank are demonstrating leadership in enterprise quantum computing by identifying important challenges, developing applications, and building the expertise and technical capabilities needed to advance them,” said Akira Tanaka, VP, Head of APAC at Classiq.“These awards recognize the strength of each company's research achievements and the work we have undertaken together. We are very pleased to see these companies leveraging Classiq to transform the expertise they have developed in their respective industries into quantum applications while building their technical capabilities for the future.”

Shionogi (Team: Shionogi & Co., Ltd.)

Advancing drug discovery research with fewer quantum resources



Shionogi and Classiq jointly developed a new method called Deep QSCI, combining quantum-selected configuration interaction (QSCI) with a divide-and-conquer quantum computing approach to investigate π–π stacking interactions, weak intermolecular interactions arising when aromatic rings overlap. These interactions are involved in binding affinity, selectivity and the control of molecular structure, making them important to drug discovery research. Shionogi engineers and Classiq contributed their respective expertise and technologies to the research.

Using Classiq's software development kit to construct quantum circuits, the team evaluated the method through noiseless and noisy simulations, as well as experiments on real quantum hardware.

For the benzene dimer model used to study π–π stacking interactions, the approach reduced the required number of qubits from 40 to 20. It also reused quantum calculation results for a monomer across different intermolecular distances, reducing the number of repeated quantum sampling runs.

The work demonstrates how industry-focused algorithm development can reduce quantum resource requirements while addressing a scientifically relevant problem.

KDDI Research (Team: Q-Chainners)

Developing quantum capabilities for blockchain

KDDI Research and Classiq jointly investigated a quantum hash function based on quantum walks as a promising technology for future blockchain systems. The collaboration combined KDDI Research's expertise in quantum technologies with Classiq's quantum application development capabilities.

The team developed a hybrid method that converts measurement results from quantum walks into fixed-length, 256-bit hash values, addressing the challenge of efficiently extracting useful information as quantum computations scale.

In numerical simulations, the avalanche effect reached approximately 49%, close to the ideal value of 50%.

The team also evaluated the approach on four IBM quantum computers and developed a blockchain prototype that successfully generated blocks using a hybrid quantum-classical solver.

The results provide a foundation for further research and development of scalable quantum hash functions and Proof of Quantum Work (PoQ) mechanisms.

)

Building a staged approach to quantum-powered delivery optimization

SoftBank and Classiq collaborated on research exploring the use of quantum computing to optimize drone delivery routes. The research involved experiments on current quantum hardware and the development and evaluation of software in anticipation of practical fault-tolerant quantum computers (FTQC). Using data from 1,921 delivery destinations across Tokyo's 23 wards, the joint research team applied a hybrid quantum-classical machine learning method to divide the delivery area into smaller regions, followed by classical route optimization. Experiments conducted on current quantum hardware demonstrated a 2.31% reduction in total delivery distance compared with a classical baseline that used classical computing for both delivery-area partitioning and route optimization. Looking ahead to the practical deployment of fault-tolerant quantum computers, the team also designed a route optimization method using a quantum search algorithm and evaluated the required computational resources, including qubit counts and circuit size. This work proposes a future end-to-end workflow in which quantum computing could be applied to both delivery-area partitioning and route optimization. Accelerating Quantum Application Development Across Industries

Across all three research collaborations, Classiq provides a unified quantum software development platform to address challenges across different industries. The projects illustrate how enterprise teams can build quantum expertise, test application designs and assess computational requirements through hands-on development. The NEDO challenge is an initiative promoted by Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), aimed at encouraging the use of quantum computing to address societal and industrial challenges. The program recognizes research achievements and technical initiatives that contribute to the advancement of quantum applications. About Classiq Classiq, a leading quantum computing software engineering company, provides an enterprise-grade platform that makes it practical to develop scalable, efficient and portable quantum applications. Used by dozens of global enterprises, the Classiq platfor combines AI agents, a high-level quantum programming language (Qmod) and design automation to accelerate the development of optimized, hardware-ready quantum software. The platform supports hardware benchmarking, resource estimation, fault-tolerant and hybrid implementations as well as cost and performance optimization. Classiq, a Fast Company 'Next Big Thing in Tech' award winner, collaborates closely with quantum cloud providers, hyperscalers and quantum hardware companies. Follow Classiq on LinkedI, or YouTub, visit the GitHub repositor and to learn more. Acknowledgements Part of the results of this research were obtained with support from the“NEDO Challenge, Quantum Computing "Solve Social Issues!"” by NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization) under Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Media Contact:

Rainier Communications on behalf of Classiq

Michelle Allard McMahon

...

