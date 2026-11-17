The TDIT Group partners with SARRC to transform its technology ecosystem, modernise race management, streamline operations, and create a more connected experience for its growing running community.

This New partnership will modernise SARRC's race management, member experience and operational systems as the club prepares for its next phase of growth.

- Lindsay Gunn, President, SARRCADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The TDIT Group, a global Tech Services & Transformation firm, today announced its partnership with the South Australian Road Runners Club (SARRC ) to modernise the club's technology ecosystem, streamline operations, and deliver a more connected and engaging experience for its growing community of members, runners, volunteers, and administrators.Celebrating more than 45 years of fostering a vibrant running community in South Australia, SARRC has built a strong reputation for bringing people of all ages and abilities together through running, walking, races, events, and community initiatives. As the club continues to grow, its technology environment must evolve alongside its membership, events, and operational needs.Recognising this opportunity, SARRC has embarked on a technology transformation programme designed to modernise its existing CRM and registration environment and establish a more scalable foundation for the future.At the heart of this transformation is a globally recognised race and endurance event management platform that supports some of the world's leading running events and organisations, including the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, New York City Marathon, Chevron Houston Marathon, Vienna City Marathon, and Marine Corps Marathon.As part of the partnership, The TDIT Group is leading the transformation across technology, platform implementation, integration, mobile app enablement, and organisational change. The initiative includes implementing the race management platform, enabling mobile-friendly member experiences, developing integrations to enhance the platform's capabilities, conducting end-to-end user acceptance testing, and supporting the organisation through a structured change management programme.The transformation is designed to:- Streamline operations and simplify administration.- Automate manual processes and reduce operational effort.- Connect systems and data through targeted integrations.- Improve the member experience across registration, events, and engagement.- Enable mobile-friendly experiences for members and participants.- Provide a scalable technology foundation to support SARRC's continued growth.“SARRC's passion for its growing running community and its willingness to embrace change is exactly why we wanted to work with them,” said Dipankar Bhawal, Chief Executive & Founder, The TDIT Group.“This partnership is about more than implementing new technology. It is about creating a technology foundation that reflects the spirit of the club - one built by runners, for runners, and designed to make it easier for everyone to participate and stay connected. We're proud to be supporting SARRC as it enters its next chapter.” -Lindsay Gunn, President of SARRC, said:“As a club with more than 45 years of history, we are always looking at ways to evolve and improve the experience we offer our members and the wider running community. This partnership represents an important step in that journey. We are excited about the opportunities that modern technology can bring to our race management, member engagement and operations, and look forward to working with TDIT as we build a stronger foundation for SARRC's future growth.” -The partnership reflects The TDIT Group's approach to technology transformation: combining strategic consulting, modern technology enablement, system integration, testing, and change management to help organisations turn technology investments into measurable operational and customer outcomes.For SARRC, the transformation will establish a modern and connected technology ecosystem designed to enhance member engagement, improve operational efficiency, and provide a stronger foundation for the club's continued evolution and growth.About SARRC ( )South Australian Road Runners Club (SARRC) is a long-standing, not-for-profit running community based in South Australia. Since 1980, SARRC has brought together runners and walkers of all ages and abilities through a diverse calendar of races, events, and community initiatives. Driven by a passion for running and a commitment to participation, inclusion, and community, SARRC continues to evolve its member experience and operations to support its growing community.About The TDIT Group ( )The TDIT Group is a global Tech Services & Transformation firm helping organisations across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and India modernise their digital and technology ecosystems and turn technology investments into business impact.Through strategic consulting, technology enablement and transformation, software and application development, system integration, automation, and change management, TDIT works alongside organisations to simplify complexity, improve operational performance, and build scalable foundations for long-term growth.Transform. Deliver. Impact. Bound by Trust - TDIT.

Tanya Kumar

The TDIT Group

+1 415-418-0325

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SARRC (South Australian Road Runners Club) Partners with the TDIT Group to Drive Technology Transformation News Provided By The TDIT Group November 17, 2026, 11:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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