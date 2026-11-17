“One Advisor. Four Practices. One Answer.” underscores Amiviz's integrated approach to today's most critical technology challenges.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Amiviz, a leading consultative value-added distributor in the Middle East, has launched a new brand identity that reflects its evolution from a cybersecurity-focused distributor into a strategic technology advisor helping organisations address interconnected challenges across cybersecurity, data, cyber resilience, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and infrastructure.The new identity is built around the positioning statement,“One Advisor. Four Practices. One Answer.” The new framework highlights Amiviz's integrated approach through four core areas of expertise: Cybersecurity, Data & Resilience, Sovereign Cloud & AI, and Digital Infrastructure.The rebrand comes as organisations face mounting pressure to manage multiple technology priorities simultaneously. From AI adoption and data governance to cloud sovereignty and cyber resilience, businesses increasingly require trusted advisors capable of delivering guidance that extends beyond individual solutions and technologies.“Our customers' technology agendas have evolved significantly, and our identity needed to reflect that reality,” said Ramkumar Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of Amiviz.“While cybersecurity remains at the core of who we are, our role has expanded considerably. Today, we help organisations navigate the intersection of security, data, AI, and infrastructure challenges. The new identity aligns our brand with the business we have already become and the value we deliver every day.”Over recent years, Amiviz has expanded its portfolio and capabilities to support organisations pursuing digital transformation, AI innovation, cloud modernisation, and compliance with emerging regulatory requirements. The rebrand reflects this growth while underscoring the company's commitment to a consultative, partner-first business model.For technology vendors, the expanded positioning opens opportunities for broader strategic engagement across multiple technology and business priorities. Channel partners, meanwhile, gain access to enhanced advisory expertise that can help them address more complex customer requirements and unlock new avenues for growth.The new brand identity also supports Amiviz's long-term ambitions across the Middle East and Africa, where organisations continue to tackle challenges related to data sovereignty, compliance, AI governance, and digital infrastructure.“MEA is one of the most dynamic technology markets in the world, but also one of the most diverse,” added Balakrishnan.“Organisations need guidance tailored to their specific regulatory, operational, and business environments. Our four-practice model enables us to deliver that expertise while helping customers and partners address critical technology challenges with confidence.”Now live across digital platforms, partner-facing assets, and physical environments, the rebrand represents more than a visual refresh. It reflects Amiviz's ongoing investment in specialised expertise, strategic partnerships, and consultative distribution, reinforcing its position as a trusted advisor for the next era of technology transformation.About AmivizAmiviz is a leading consultative Value-Added Distributor headquartered in the Middle East, serving enterprise and government customers across the MEA region through a strong ecosystem of vendors, channel partners, resellers, system integrators, MSPs, and MSSPs.Built on a deep cybersecurity foundation, Amiviz operates across four integrated technology practices: Cybersecurity, Data & Resilience, Sovereign Cloud & AI, and Digital Infrastructure. The company helps organisations make complex technology decisions with confidence by combining regional market insight, technical expertise, and a practical understanding of compliance, sovereignty, resilience, and business outcomes.Amiviz works closely with vendors and channel partners to bring high-impact technologies to market through presales expertise, enablement, demand generation, and customer engagement across key MEA markets.For more information, visit Amiviz's new website at .

Sanjeev Kant

Vistar Communications

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Amiviz Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Expanded Technology Advisory Role News Provided By Vistar Communications November 17, 2026, 11:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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