Expansion follows the development of the company's commercial project portfolio and reflects its broader growth strategy in Southern Ontario.

- Aris ZanattaMISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Edgewater Construction Group has announced an expansion of its commercial construction services into Burlington, Oakville and Vaughan, building on its established operations in Mississauga and other parts of the Greater Toronto Area. The expansion follows the successful development of the company's commercial construction portfolio and marks the next stage in its growth as a general contractor.The company's commercial services include office build-outs, retail interiors, restaurants, fitness and recreational facilities, and renovations to commercial and multi-tenant properties. The expansion will increase its presence in the three municipalities, with a focus on projects for businesses, commercial property owners and property managers.The move is supported by an expanding network of skilled trades and continued investment in the company's project management and operational capabilities. Edgewater intends to maintain its lean overhead structure as it grows, supporting competitive pricing while increasing its capacity to undertake commercial projects.“Our commercial work has strengthened our portfolio and provided the experience to support this next stage of growth,” said Aris Zanatta, Founder of Edgewater Construction Group.“We've taken a careful and deliberate approach to expansion, ensuring the necessary systems and trade relationships are in place to support our growth. Our goal is to bring the same care and attention to detail that helped establish our business to commercial clients in these new markets, while maintaining direct owner involvement, responsive service and clear communication.”Edgewater's commercial portfolio also includes work in occupied buildings, This experience forms part of the company's growing commercial capabilities as it pursues opportunities across a wider geographic area.The expansion reflects Edgewater's longer-term strategy of increasing its commercial construction presence while maintaining the operating structure and direct management approach that have characterized its development to date.About Edgewater Construction GroupEdgewater Building & Renovations Inc., operating as Edgewater Construction Group, is a Canadian general contracting company based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The company provides commercial construction, residential renovations, construction management and design-build services throughout the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding Southern Ontario markets.Edgewater is a Better Business Bureau Accredited Business with an A+ rating and a member of the Hamilton-Halton Construction Association.For additional information, visit .

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Edgewater Construction Group Expands Commercial Services Into Burlington, Oakville and Vaughan News Provided By Edgewater Construction Group November 17, 2026, 11:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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