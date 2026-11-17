Leading People, HR and business leaders from across seven global regions join independent judging panels,

LONDON & NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG) has announced its independent judging panels for the 2027 Inspiring Place to WorkTM Awards, bringing together over100 experienced People, HR and business leaders from organisations around the world.With the Early Bird deadline approaching on December 2, 2026, organisations of every size and sector are encouraged to share their PeopleFirst stories and gain independent recognition for creating inspiring workplace cultures.The 2027 judging panels span seven regions: North America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.Representing a diverse range of industries, backgrounds and perspectives, the judges include leaders from BritBox, Nokia, Dell Technologies, PUMA, Greenpeace, Coca-Cola, KFC and more. Each entry is independently assessed within its region against a consistent global judging framework, ensuring organisations are recognised for meeting a defined standard rather than competing for a limited number of places.Matt Manners, CEO and Founder of Inspiring Workplaces Group, said: "Technology, AI and new ways of working are transforming organisations but it's people who ultimately determine their success. Our story-based awards celebrate organisations that don't just talk about putting people first but demonstrate through their actions and impact how they're making work better."With over 100 independent judges worldwide and counting, we're proud to bring together an extraordinary breadth of experience to recognise inspiring places to work. Whether you're a small business or a global organisation, if you're proud of your culture, we want to hear your story."Entering is simple. Winning means something.The story-based awards invite organisations to demonstrate their commitment to putting people first across six areas: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion & Belonging, Communication & Voice and Employee Experience.Organisations achieving the required global judging standard of 70 out of 100 are recognised as an Inspiring Place to WorkTM.There is no fixed number of winners. Every organisation meeting the standard has the opportunity to earn recognition, regardless of size, sector or region.Recognised organisations receive official employer branding assets, global visibility opportunities and invitations to celebrate at regional events in London, Chicago, Sydney and Dubai.Key dates:Early Bird Deadline: December 2, 2026Final Entry Deadline: February 24, 2027To enter, explore the global judging panels or download an entry pack, visit .-ENDS-About Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces Group is setting the global standard for PeopleFirst organisations by recognising, certifying and connecting workplace cultures where people and performance thrive together.Through Inspiring Place to WorkTM, its global story-based recognition programme, and Certified PeopleFirstTM, its independent employee survey certification, Inspiring Workplaces Group celebrates organisations that put their people first.Since 2015, its global community has championed the belief that inspiring cultures create stronger organisations, better leadership and a better world of work.For more information, contact: Matt Manners | Founder, Inspiring Workplaces Group |... |

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The Inspiring Workplaces Group Limited

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2027 Inspiring Place to WorkTM Awards announces over 100 Global Judges as Early Bird deadline approaches News Provided By The Inspiring Workplaces Group Limited November 17, 2026, 11:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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