GRAP-III Restrictions Lifted In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Improves Stage I And II Curbs To Remain In Effect
However, restrictions under GRAP Stages I and II will continue to remain in force across the region.
According to air quality monitoring data, 24 of Delhi's 58 monitoring stations recorded 'moderate' air quality, while 31 reported 'poor' air quality over the past 24 hours. Siri Fort was the only station to record 'very poor' air quality, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 303.
Stage-III curbs were introduced on November 6, ahead of Diwali, after Delhi's average AQI climbed to 382, placing it in the 'very poor' category.
Under the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered 'good', 51–100 'satisfactory', 101–200 'moderate', 201–300 'poor', 301–400 'very poor' and 401–500 'severe'.
This is a developing story.
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