MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Actress Aahana Kumra has taken to the 'magic of being in water' as she heals from an injury.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, she dropped a string of photos posing in the middle of a pool in a blue two-piece during her latest getaway.

Calling water her 'Happy place and her peace', Aahana pointed out that water, for her, plays a major role during a healing journey.

The 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actor wrote on the photo-sharing app, "A little water...A lot of healing...Between all the travels...I'm finding my way back to water my happy place, my therapy, my little pocket of peace. Especially while healing from an injury there's nothing quite like the magic of being in water (sic)."

"Wherever I go, I find my water. Because sometimeshealing comes in waves," concluded the post

Aahana likes to stay on top of her social media game, sharing constant updates from her daily life.

In April, Aahana provided an insight into her spiritual trip to Kamakhya Temple.

However, her journey was full of hurdles, including delays, lost luggage, and multiple detours.

Aahana had taken to her Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures and videos from the holy Kamakhya Temple, which is the site of the Ambubachi Mela, an annual festival that celebrates the menstruation of the goddess.

Sharing her hurdles, she wrote,“Lost luggage, Delayed and swapped flights, endless detours...”

“But some journeys are guided, not planned! Finally at Kamakhya Temple, wrapped in the divine grace of Kamakhya Devi. Gratitude, faith, and a heart full of prayers. #kamakhyatemple #kamakhya #kamakhyadevi," she went on to add.

Focusing on her cinematic journey, Aahana stepped into acting in 2013 with 'Sona Spa'.

Some of her most talked-about projects include 'Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017), 'The Accidental Prime Minister (2019)', 'Khuda Haafiz (2020)', 'India Lockdown (2022)', and 'Salaam Venky (2022)'.