MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (IANS) In a politically-significant development for the CPI(M) in Kerala, S.R. Vinayakumar, brother-in-law of late party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, has ended his decades long association with the party, accusing its present leadership of abandoning basic Communist values and promoting 'Pinarayism'.

Vinayakumar, son of former Thalassery MLA M.V. Rajagopalan Master, was a member of the Kesavadasapuram branch committee in Thiruvananthapuram.

He decided against renewing his party membership this year, effectively ending his association with the CPI(M).

His exit has attracted attention because of his close family connection with Kodiyeri, who served as the party's state secretary and was among its most prominent leaders.

Known for his soft demeanour and approachable nature, Kodiyeri enjoyed respect even among political adversaries and was regarded as a leader who could maintain relationships across political divides.

Vinayakumar's decision has triggered questions about the party leadership's relationship with Kodiyeri's family following his death.

In a sharp attack on the present leadership, Vinayakumar accused state secretary M.V. Govindan of turning the party into a movement where Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) had become synonymous.

He alleged that personality worship had replaced communist ideals and that the AKG Centre no longer represented the party's founding principles.

He also accused the party machinery of concentrating on defending controversies and cases involving the former Chief Minister's family instead of addressing the concerns of ordinary people.

The leadership, he said, had failed to correct its mistakes despite the party's severe electoral setback.

Vinayakumar had served as managing director of United Electricals, a public sector undertaking under the Industries Department.

In 2023, he was among nine people arrested in connection with alleged gambling at a plush club in the state capital, following which he had to relinquish his post.

Some quarters had alleged a political conspiracy behind the arrest and the differences of opinion started then.