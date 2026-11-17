MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling him a "gossipmonger" in response to his recent remarks regarding Thackeray about Maharashtra's Covid-19 crisis management.

Speaking on the occasion of the 14th death anniversary and birth centenary year of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray questioned Union Minister Shah's credibility and past political rhetoric.

The Shiv Sena-UBT Chief noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had previously accused the Maharashtra Deputy CM late Ajit Pawar of a Rs 70,000 crore corruption scam and made his life difficult.

"It is unfortunate that Ajit Pawar's statue was unveiled by a gossipmonger like Amit Shah. I expected Shah to rub his nose in apology before the statue and admit the allegations were false. Had he spoken even two words of this praise while Ajit Dada was alive, it would have brought him satisfaction," Thackeray said.

"Ajit Pawar was hounded during his lifetime over false corruption charges of seventy thousand crore, and now the same Amit Shah is unveiling statues and singing praises. If he had spoken just two words of praise while Ajit Pawar was alive, it would have given him peace. I have nothing to say about people who lie," he remarked.

Thackeray's statement comes after political clash was triggered during a ceremony in Pune on November 16, where Home Minister Shah unveiled a statue of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

During his address, Union Minister Shah praised Ajit Pawar's work ethic during the Covid-19 pandemic, claiming that while Ajit Pawar promptly answered his early-morning phone calls, the then-Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) was unreachable.

Dismissing Home Minister Shah's allegation that he ignored calls during the pandemic, Thackeray pointed to Maharashtra's administrative performance compared to BJP-ruled states.

"If it were true that I didn't take his calls, Maharashtra would have seen scenes like Uttar Pradesh, where bodies were dumped into the Ganga. Instead, our machinery achieved what Prime Minister Modi could not achieve by banging plates (thalis)," he remarked, adding that voters in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections should not forget that mismanagement.

Taking a swipe at Home Minister Shah's absence from Parliament during recent "Gen Z" protests in Delhi, Thackeray said the country is in the hands of leaders who only spread falsehoods, leaving "regime change" as the only option.

"Instead of gossiping, Home Minister Shah should visit Manipur, address the unrest in Arunachal Pradesh, and boost the morale of our armed forces," he said, adding that arguing with Home Minister Shah was futile-likening it to the Marathi proverb of reciting the Gita before a donkey.

Thackeray challenged the Union Home Minister to visit conflict-prone regions instead of engaging in political rallies.

"Instead of indulging in idle talk, Amit Shah should go to Manipur. The people of Arunachal Pradesh are crying out in anguish, and he doesn't even answer their phone calls. If this man is truly brave, he should go and sit in the military camps there," the Shiv Sena-UBT Chief asserted.

He noted that soldiers and citizens along the Arunachal border are standing firm against Chinese aggression, requiring leadership to boost their morale.

"The country is in the hands of a person who only knows idle chatter. Changing this (BJP government) regime is the only option," he commented.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray paid tribute to his father Balasaheb Thackeray on his 14th death anniversary, noting the significance of his ongoing birth centenary year.

He commended Shiv Sena worker Arvind Bhosale for consistently organising blood donation camps on the 17th of every month in Balasaheb's memory, calling such unwavering loyalty rare in today's politics.

Addressing party workers and media, Uddhav Thackeray confirmed that while politics continues at its own pace, the Trust has decided to formally inaugurate the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Gallery within the next year.