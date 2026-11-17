MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 17 (IANS) Nearly one in five women living with HIV who underwent cervical cancer screening at the Gujarat Cancer Research Institute (GCRI) tested positive for the human papillomavirus (HPV), with the screening also detecting one case of early-stage cervical cancer, highlighting the need for targeted cancer screening among this vulnerable group.

Since the initiative was launched in March last year, GCRI has screened 1,542 HIV-positive women through HPV DNA testing at the Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Centre at Ahmedabad's Civil Hospital.

Of these, 319 women, or 20.69 per cent, tested positive for HPV, while 1,223 tested negative. The screening programme was introduced to integrate cervical cancer detection into routine HIV care, given the higher risk of persistent high-risk HPV infections among women living with HIV.

Such infections increase the likelihood of developing cervical cancer, making regular screening important for early detection and timely treatment.

Following the initial screening, 150 women underwent colposcopy for further investigation. The examinations detected 94 cases of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), a condition involving abnormal changes in cervical cells that can potentially progress to cancer.

These included 63 cases of CIN 1, 30 of CIN 2 and one of CIN 3. One case of early-stage cervical cancer was also identified, allowing timely medical intervention.

The HPV positivity rate recorded among the women screened through the initiative was considerably higher than the rates reported among Gujarat's general urban and rural populations, which stood at 4.82 per cent and 5.22 per cent, respectively.

The initiative has received the FICCI Healthcare Excellence Award 2026 in the 'Excellence in Patient Care and Service Delivery' category.

The recognition was given for integrating cancer prevention and early diagnosis into routine HIV treatment services.

GCRI, which is jointly managed by the state government and the Gujarat Cancer Society, plans to extend the integrated screening model to other ART centres across the state, depending on practical feasibility and the availability of resources.

The programme is being implemented in line with the state's efforts to strengthen preventive healthcare and improve access to early diagnosis and treatment.

The state Health Department has been working to expand access to modern healthcare facilities and early detection of serious illnesses, including cancer.