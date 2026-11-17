MENAFN - IANS) Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 17 (IANS) The gas leak from Oil and Natural Gas Commission's well in Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district of Andhra Pradesh has been brought under control, officials said. The gas leak occurred on Tuesday morning at the Tadimeraka re-drilling site.

Officials said the gas leak at Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) was contained by evening. They said there is no need for the public to be worried.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu personally spoke with officials regarding the gas leak.

He ordered continuous monitoring from the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) until the leak was brought under control

Government machinery, in coordination with district officials, took proactive measures to ensure the situation was managed without any complications, said an official release.

Officials kept the Chief Minister updated on the situation throughout the process.

ONGC said earlier that it was undertaking well-control operations following a gas leakage reported during workover operations at a well in Konaseema district.

Emergency response teams were promptly deployed, and the Disaster Management Plan was activated.

Precautionary measures, including a 500-metre safety cordon, a water blanket around the well and continuous monitoring of gas concentrations in the vicinity, were in place. ONGC remains in close coordination with the local administration, undertaking all necessary measures to bring the situation under control while prioritising the safety of personnel and the surrounding community, it said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also enquired about a blowout incident. He sought details from the District Collector regarding the severity of the incident and the safety of residents in the surrounding villages.

The Collector reported that gas began leaking with a loud noise around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He explained that all residents living within a one-kilometer radius of the leak site were shifted to a rehabilitation center in Nagaram. As a precautionary measure, vehicular traffic on the nearby national highway was suspended.

Given the recent frequency of such gas leak incidents, Pawan Kalyan has directed that the ONGC Chairman and senior officials be consulted to ensure an immediate safety audit is conducted. Officials were instructed to take all necessary measures to ensure that the people in the areas affected by the gas leak do not face any difficulties.