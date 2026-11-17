Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized on empowering youth with skills to make them employable and economically independent. While addressing the Yuva Kaushal Mahotsav-2026 organized at IRDT Auditorium in Dehradun, the Chief Minister also presented awards to contestants in various skill contests and also handed over appointment letters to youth who got jobs post professional training.

During the event organized by Skill Development and Employment Department, appointment letters were given to 35 candidates who underwent training from the Skill Hub Centre of Excellence, Sahaspur. Winners of IndiaSkills Competition 2025-26 and 32 government ITI students who performed excellently in the All India Trade Test-2026 were also awarded with medals and certificates.

Yuva Kaushal Mahotsav 2026: 35 Candidates Get Job, 32 ITI Toppers Honoured

Apart from awarding students, the Chief Minister also appreciated officials and employees of the department for helping in digitizing the state level admission process for ITIs.

"The program must focus on real time training as per the industry," he said.

WorldSkills Competition 2026: Best Ever Performance By India

India had a great performance in the 48 th WorldSkills Competition held in Shanghai, China in September 2026. India won six Silver medals and 20 Medallions of Excellence and ranked 10 th in the competition which is its best ever performance.

Uttarakhand also played an important role in this. Saniya Joshi and Parth Bohra won Silver medals in Retail Sales and Industrial Design Technology respectively. The Chief Minister congratulated both the youths and said that they will inspire others to excel.

Uttarakhand Skill Development: To Empower Youth With Employment And Entrepreneurship

The Chief Minister said that the government is working with industrial institutions to empower youth with vocational training. "Youth must be encouraged to become employment generators."

The government has launched a startup policy, incubation centres and made arrangements for a venture fund worth Rs. 200 crore to encourage entrepreneurship among youth. Schemes like Yuva Protsahan Yojana and Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana are being implemented to provide loans and subsidies to youth.

Sports Policy And Anti-Cheating Act

The Chief Minister also spoke about the enhancement in sports policy of the state by providing better stadiums, training facilities and opportunities in government services for medal winners.

He also emphasized on Uttarakhand's anti cheating act. The act has increased transparency in recruitment exams and enabled meritorious candidates to get jobs in government.

Uttarakhand Government Jobs: 55,000 Govt Jobs Since Its Formation

Around 55,000 youth have been given government jobs since formation of Uttrakhand. Over 35,000 government jobs have been given in past 5 years.

Dhami said that youth will play an important role in accomplishing Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. Cabinet Ministers Saurabh Bahuguna and Khajan Das, senior officials, trainers and students were also present.