Here's how you can use homegrown neem plants this winter season for maximum benefits for self-care purposes. Keep scrolling to learn more.

Neem plants at home blossom beautifully during winter seasons. This plant can be used for multiple self-care purposes during this chilly weather. From mouth rinse to face pack, know how to.

Use the stem of the neem plant as datoon. It is cheap, natural, and medicinally approved. Just make sure not to be too abrasive, as we don't want to damage the enamel. This ancient old trick has been going on for years. The neem leaves can also be boiled with turmeric for a clean and anti-septic mouthwash.

Make a paste from fresh neem leaves and add them in multani mitti along with some rose water and honey, and voila, your anti-acne face pack is ready!

Struggling with acne? Worry not. Boil some neem leaves, strain them, and let them cool. Mix the water with some rose water and store it in a spray bottle, and your natural face toner is ready. You can also use it for burns, rashes, and itchy underarms.

Dealing with dandruff this winter season? Worry not. Take some curd, add an egg, and add neem leaf paste. Apply to the scalp, and rinse it away. You can also make a natural hair rinse with neem leaves and some hibiscus flowers.

Take a pure neem juice shot early in the morning for clean skin, a clean gut, and anti-inflammatory properties.