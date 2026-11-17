Police have arrested Nishanth, the main suspect in the Madurai Tanishq jewellery robbery, while he was travelling by bus from Bengaluru to Salem. A tattoo showing a bird and a deer on Nishanth's arm helped investigators identify him.

Police have arrested Nishanth, the main suspect in the multi-crore robbery at a Tanishq jewellery showroom in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, and recovered another 6.2 kg of gold based on information provided by him. The latest recovery takes the total quantity of jewellery seized in the case to 11.7 kg, police said.

Nishanth was arrested while travelling on a private bus from Bengaluru to Salem. Police intercepted the vehicle near Dharmapuri after receiving information from the bus conductor. He was brought to Madurai after his arrest and produced before a district court. On the court's orders, he has been remanded to judicial custody until December 1.

The arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into the theft from the Tanishq showroom on Madurai Bypass Road. The robbery, which recently came to light, involved gold and diamond jewellery. The value of the stolen items has been estimated at around Rs 15 crore in reports.

The stolen property was reported to include both gold and diamond jewellery, with the overall loss estimated at about Rs 15 crore. Initial accounts said the quantity of gold alone was around 11.5 kg, apart from the diamond pieces.

The police have not yet announced that every stolen item has been recovered. The difference between the estimated value of the stolen property and the quantity seized so far means the investigation is still focused on locating the outstanding valuables and establishing whether any part of the haul was moved or disposed of.

Police said the latest recovery was made after Nishanth gave information about where some of the stolen gold had been concealed. Investigators recovered 6.2 kg of gold buried near Vilacherry in Madurai.

The latest recovery is in addition to jewellery seized earlier in the investigation. With the fresh seizure, the total quantity recovered has been put at 11.7 kg. Police believe that more of the stolen jewellery may still be missing and are continuing searches to trace it.

Investigators have said that a tattoo on Nishanth's arm played an important role in identifying him. The tattoo reportedly shows a bird and a deer. According to the police, two employees at the showroom remembered seeing the distinctive design when a man visited the store on three separate occasions posing as a customer interested in buying gold.

Those visits are now part of the police investigation. Investigators suspect that the visits may have helped the accused familiarise himself with the showroom before the robbery. The employees' recollection of the tattoo is understood to have provided the team with an important lead.

Police are examining how the accused allegedly entered the premises and removed the jewellery. The showroom had reportedly been open for only around two weeks when the robbery took place.

The case has also drawn attention because of the arrest of social media influencer and YouTuber Meenakshi Nachiyar, who is described in the reports as Nishanth's girlfriend. Police arrested her in connection with the robbery and are investigating her alleged role. Investigators have also searched her residence as part of the probe.

Police are examining call records and other leads to establish links between those arrested and the theft. Nishanth's arrest is expected to help investigators verify the alleged roles of others and trace the remaining jewellery.

Police have also arrested Suresh, identified in the reports as Nishanth's father. The investigation is continuing, and the alleged role of each person will have to be established through evidence and the legal process.

Meenakshi's arrest has also led to increased attention on her social media accounts. Reports said her Instagram following, which stood at around 1.5 lakh when she was arrested, has since crossed two lakh. The rise in followers has been noted amid widespread discussion of the high-profile robbery and the alleged involvement of social media personalities.

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The increase in followers does not establish anything about the allegations. Police say their focus remains on recovering the jewellery and examining the evidence.

The case has drawn attention in Tamil Nadu because of the scale of the theft, the showroom's recent opening and the arrests of people with a social media presence. With Nishanth in judicial custody and 11.7 kg of gold reportedly recovered, police are continuing efforts to locate the remaining valuables and establish the evidence against each suspect.

(With inputs from agencies)