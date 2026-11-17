MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni following the latter's decision to step away from his IPL playing career and take up a mentoring role with the franchise, recalling how observing the former skipper since joining CSK in 2019 taught him the value of simplicity and describing sharing the dressing room and finishing matches alongside him as a dream come true.

Gaikwad, who shared a photograph with Dhoni on Instagram, looked back on the opportunity to learn from one of the most influential figures in the franchise's history, highlighting the lessons that went beyond the former India captain's achievements on the field.

“'Simplicity.' I got to learn the exact meaning of this word when I first joined CSK in 2019 by watching you through the lens as much as possible; that was the biggest lesson I learned despite all the achievements that you have accumulated over the years! To share the dressing room, the field, the 22 yards, and to finish games with you is what dreams are made of. You are, and You Will always be, OUR THAALAA, our captain and our Leader! Thank you, Mahi bhai, for everything,” Gaikwad wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture with Dhoni.

CSK announced on Tuesday that Dhoni had ended his playing career. However, the legendary former India captain is set to remain associated with the franchise as a mentor after a playing career that has spanned the IPL's journey since its inception.

Gaikwad took over the captaincy from Dhoni ahead of the 2024 season. An elbow injury curtailed his 2025 campaign, during which the leadership briefly returned to Dhoni, before Gaikwad resumed the role in 2026. He has the backing of Dhoni and the franchise's core management to continue as captain heading into IPL 2027.

CSK also responded to Gaikwad's tribute, emphasising that Dhoni's contribution to the team cannot be measured only through his performances and silverware, but also through the influence he has had on those around him.

“Perhaps the greatest thing about Thala is that his impact has never been limited to the runs he scores, the trophies he lifts or the games he finishes. It goes far beyond the cricket field. It's in the people he inspires, the values he instils and the lessons he leaves behind, often without even saying a word. Some legacies are measured in achievements. Others are measured by the lives they touch. Thala's is beautifully both,” the franchise commented.