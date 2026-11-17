World Bank Unleashes Over USD17.6B Climate-Jobs Push at COP31
(MENAFN) The World Bank Group and its partners launched a climate and job-creation package worth more than $17.6 billion at the COP31 summit on Tuesday, targeting agriculture, manufacturing, urban infrastructure, and renewable energy.
The package combines over $6.9 billion in direct investment with an anticipated $10.7 billion in private capital, the World Bank Group said in a statement.
The announcement builds on a surge in the lender’s climate spending. In fiscal year 2026, the World Bank Group delivered $48 billion in climate-related financing and mobilized a further $48 billion from private investors. That brought total climate funding to $96 billion, a 21% increase on the previous year.
Türkiye is central to the new commitments. One agricultural operation will connect 225,000 Turkish farmers to markets and financing, reinforce agricultural supply chains, and support more than 100,000 job equivalents. A separate manufacturing program will give Turkish manufacturers, including small and medium-sized businesses, long-term funding to adopt digital and environmentally friendly technologies, and is also expected to support more than 100,000 job equivalents.
A joint urban initiative will finance transport, water, and sanitation systems. It aims to bring safe water and sanitation to 1.65 million people, upgrade sustainable transport for nearly 1.5 million residents, and strengthen climate-resilient infrastructure for more than 3 million people. Turkish banks will also receive sustainable finance loans, using instruments such as a blue digitally native note, to direct capital toward social inclusion, the blue economy, climate adaptation, and low-carbon growth.
Projects beyond Türkiye were also unveiled. In Afghanistan, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is backing a plant that will turn agricultural waste into organic fertilizer, intended to supply local farmers, lift crop yields, and create jobs.
In Timor-Leste, a solar power facility with battery storage is receiving support from the IFC, IDA-PSW, and a Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) guarantee. The project is projected to lower energy costs and save roughly 1.5% to 2.0% of the country’s GDP each year.
The World Bank Group also introduced a blended finance fund that combines IFC funding, concessional money from the Global Environment Facility, and backing from global brands. The fund will help textile, apparel, and footwear producers in emerging markets shift to cleaner manufacturing.
The package combines over $6.9 billion in direct investment with an anticipated $10.7 billion in private capital, the World Bank Group said in a statement.
The announcement builds on a surge in the lender’s climate spending. In fiscal year 2026, the World Bank Group delivered $48 billion in climate-related financing and mobilized a further $48 billion from private investors. That brought total climate funding to $96 billion, a 21% increase on the previous year.
Türkiye is central to the new commitments. One agricultural operation will connect 225,000 Turkish farmers to markets and financing, reinforce agricultural supply chains, and support more than 100,000 job equivalents. A separate manufacturing program will give Turkish manufacturers, including small and medium-sized businesses, long-term funding to adopt digital and environmentally friendly technologies, and is also expected to support more than 100,000 job equivalents.
A joint urban initiative will finance transport, water, and sanitation systems. It aims to bring safe water and sanitation to 1.65 million people, upgrade sustainable transport for nearly 1.5 million residents, and strengthen climate-resilient infrastructure for more than 3 million people. Turkish banks will also receive sustainable finance loans, using instruments such as a blue digitally native note, to direct capital toward social inclusion, the blue economy, climate adaptation, and low-carbon growth.
Projects beyond Türkiye were also unveiled. In Afghanistan, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) is backing a plant that will turn agricultural waste into organic fertilizer, intended to supply local farmers, lift crop yields, and create jobs.
In Timor-Leste, a solar power facility with battery storage is receiving support from the IFC, IDA-PSW, and a Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) guarantee. The project is projected to lower energy costs and save roughly 1.5% to 2.0% of the country’s GDP each year.
The World Bank Group also introduced a blended finance fund that combines IFC funding, concessional money from the Global Environment Facility, and backing from global brands. The fund will help textile, apparel, and footwear producers in emerging markets shift to cleaner manufacturing.
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