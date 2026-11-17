Spain Calls on Opposition Parties to Support Gibraltar Agreement with UK
(MENAFN) Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares called on the opposition Popular Party and far-right Vox on Monday to reconsider their opposition to the agreement between the European Union and the UK concerning Gibraltar, ahead of an upcoming vote in the European Parliament.
Addressing reporters in Brussels before attending a gathering of EU foreign ministers, Albares criticized the two parties for declaring their intention to reject the agreement and demanding that its temporary implementation be halted.
Gibraltar, a British overseas territory located along Spain's southern coastline, ceased to be part of the EU following Britain's departure from the bloc in 2020.
However, the trade arrangements established between London and Brussels after Brexit did not cover Gibraltar, making separate negotiations necessary to address the movement of people and products across its land frontier with Spain.
The two sides finalized and signed the Gibraltar agreement on July 14, with its provisional implementation beginning the following day.
The arrangement seeks to eliminate physical obstacles along Gibraltar's border with Spain, establish rules governing the flow of goods and coordinate tax regulations more closely between the parties.
Despite its provisional implementation, the agreement still requires formal approval from the European Parliament.
Addressing reporters in Brussels before attending a gathering of EU foreign ministers, Albares criticized the two parties for declaring their intention to reject the agreement and demanding that its temporary implementation be halted.
Gibraltar, a British overseas territory located along Spain's southern coastline, ceased to be part of the EU following Britain's departure from the bloc in 2020.
However, the trade arrangements established between London and Brussels after Brexit did not cover Gibraltar, making separate negotiations necessary to address the movement of people and products across its land frontier with Spain.
The two sides finalized and signed the Gibraltar agreement on July 14, with its provisional implementation beginning the following day.
The arrangement seeks to eliminate physical obstacles along Gibraltar's border with Spain, establish rules governing the flow of goods and coordinate tax regulations more closely between the parties.
Despite its provisional implementation, the agreement still requires formal approval from the European Parliament.
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