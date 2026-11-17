EU Targets Russian Disinformation Networks with New Sanctions
(MENAFN) The European Union announced new restrictive measures on Monday against 30 individuals and two organizations over alleged involvement in Russian disinformation activities and cyberattacks directed at EU countries and their international partners.
According to the Council of the EU, the measures include the Social Design Agency, which it accused of orchestrating extensive disinformation operations “funded, directed and supervised by the Russian Presidential Administration.”
The council stated that the agency's activities focused on undermining EU institutions, targeting member states and influencing European public opinion regarding support for Ukraine.
The alleged operations also involved efforts connected to the 2024 European Parliament elections, alongside campaigns directed at Germany and France, the council said.
The sanctions additionally cover 24 people associated with the agency, according to the announcement.
Several other Russian figures were also placed on the sanctions list, including television presenters Vitaly Eliseev and Petr Marchenko, military analyst Yurii Podoliaka and RT International commentator Chay Bowes.
The EU council accused these individuals of promoting messages intended to justify Russia's military campaign against Ukraine.
According to the Council of the EU, the measures include the Social Design Agency, which it accused of orchestrating extensive disinformation operations “funded, directed and supervised by the Russian Presidential Administration.”
The council stated that the agency's activities focused on undermining EU institutions, targeting member states and influencing European public opinion regarding support for Ukraine.
The alleged operations also involved efforts connected to the 2024 European Parliament elections, alongside campaigns directed at Germany and France, the council said.
The sanctions additionally cover 24 people associated with the agency, according to the announcement.
Several other Russian figures were also placed on the sanctions list, including television presenters Vitaly Eliseev and Petr Marchenko, military analyst Yurii Podoliaka and RT International commentator Chay Bowes.
The EU council accused these individuals of promoting messages intended to justify Russia's military campaign against Ukraine.
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