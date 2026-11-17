Gaza Families Return to Kerosene Stoves Amid Fuel Shortages, Rising Costs
(MENAFN) Kerosene stoves, once preserved by some Palestinian households as reminders of an earlier generation, are becoming common again across the Gaza Strip as limited cooking gas supplies and escalating prices leave families struggling to prepare meals.
The shortage emerged after Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023 and shut down the territory's border crossings, preventing essential goods, including cooking gas, from entering.
With conventional fuel unavailable, Palestinians initially relied on firewood for cooking and heating water. However, as wood supplies dwindled and prices climbed, residents resorted to burning cardboard, plastic, old clothing and shoes.
Conditions improved slightly following the ceasefire that came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Israel subsequently permitted the entry of between five and nine cooking gas trucks daily, excluding Fridays and Saturdays, according to figures from Gaza's Petroleum Authority.
However, the deliveries remained insufficient to meet the territory's minimum daily requirements and fell short of the quantities outlined in the humanitarian protocol accompanying the agreement, according to Gaza's government media office.
By March, the number of permitted trucks had dropped to approximately four or five, with deliveries allowed on only around two days each week.
Facing limited cooking gas availability and expensive fuel and firewood, some families have revived the use of traditional kerosene stoves, operating them with locally manufactured industrial diesel. The alternative offers a quicker and less costly way to prepare food and heat water.
Industrial diesel sells for approximately 20 Israeli shekels ($6.7) per liter, while cooking gas on the black market costs between 70 and 120 shekels ($23.3-$40) per kilogram.
Although cooking gas supplied through Gaza's Petroleum Authority is priced at 9.3 shekels ($3.1) per kilogram, restricted quantities have left households waiting up to three months to obtain a cylinder containing just six to eight kilograms.
These prolonged delays drive more residents toward unofficial markets and increase the appeal of alternative fuels for operating their old stoves.
The shortage emerged after Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023 and shut down the territory's border crossings, preventing essential goods, including cooking gas, from entering.
With conventional fuel unavailable, Palestinians initially relied on firewood for cooking and heating water. However, as wood supplies dwindled and prices climbed, residents resorted to burning cardboard, plastic, old clothing and shoes.
Conditions improved slightly following the ceasefire that came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Israel subsequently permitted the entry of between five and nine cooking gas trucks daily, excluding Fridays and Saturdays, according to figures from Gaza's Petroleum Authority.
However, the deliveries remained insufficient to meet the territory's minimum daily requirements and fell short of the quantities outlined in the humanitarian protocol accompanying the agreement, according to Gaza's government media office.
By March, the number of permitted trucks had dropped to approximately four or five, with deliveries allowed on only around two days each week.
Facing limited cooking gas availability and expensive fuel and firewood, some families have revived the use of traditional kerosene stoves, operating them with locally manufactured industrial diesel. The alternative offers a quicker and less costly way to prepare food and heat water.
Industrial diesel sells for approximately 20 Israeli shekels ($6.7) per liter, while cooking gas on the black market costs between 70 and 120 shekels ($23.3-$40) per kilogram.
Although cooking gas supplied through Gaza's Petroleum Authority is priced at 9.3 shekels ($3.1) per kilogram, restricted quantities have left households waiting up to three months to obtain a cylinder containing just six to eight kilograms.
These prolonged delays drive more residents toward unofficial markets and increase the appeal of alternative fuels for operating their old stoves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment