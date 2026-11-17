Qatar Plans Meeting with Iranian Delegation to Advance US Mediation
(MENAFN) Qatar announced on Tuesday that it would hold talks with an Iranian delegation later in the day as part of its ongoing efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari revealed the planned meeting during a press conference in Doha, confirming that diplomatic efforts to bring the two sides closer together remain underway.
He said discussions with Iranian representatives were scheduled for Tuesday, building on recent diplomatic contacts between the parties.
“The talks will build on contacts held in recent weeks as part of efforts to narrow differences and reach an agreement to end the war,” he added.
Al-Ansari did not disclose where the meeting would be held, leaving it unclear whether the discussions would take place in Doha, Tehran or another location.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari revealed the planned meeting during a press conference in Doha, confirming that diplomatic efforts to bring the two sides closer together remain underway.
He said discussions with Iranian representatives were scheduled for Tuesday, building on recent diplomatic contacts between the parties.
“The talks will build on contacts held in recent weeks as part of efforts to narrow differences and reach an agreement to end the war,” he added.
Al-Ansari did not disclose where the meeting would be held, leaving it unclear whether the discussions would take place in Doha, Tehran or another location.
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