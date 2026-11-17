India, ASEAN Pledge Peace, Energy Ties at Manila Summit
(MENAFN) India and the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called for peace, stability and deeper regional cooperation on energy, renewable resources and the green economy Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila that the two sides together could turn the region into a “symbol of peace and stability,” and that they account for nearly a quarter of the world’s population. He said it was essential to “ensure that our future is shaped not by competition but by cooperation.”
“Friends, over the last few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability,” he said.
Modi urged both sides to work together to “chart a new course for the future of our region.”
“In this partnership, India’s commitment to ASEAN unity and ASEAN centrality will remain unwavering,” Modi said. He added that the meeting would lift their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to “new heights” and help build a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for closer cooperation on maritime security and safety, environmental protection and the blue economy.
“We look forward to closer cooperation on maritime security and safety, environmental protection and the blue economy,” he said.
The Philippines, the bloc’s outgoing chair, is hosting the 49th ASEAN summit in Manila, which began Sunday.
Marcos welcomed stronger economic ties between ASEAN and India through investment and trade facilitation, including the ongoing review of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.
“We likewise look forward to strengthening cooperation on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the development of the ASEAN power grid to advance regional energy security, as well as on cybersecurity, sustainable infrastructure, and the green economy,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila that the two sides together could turn the region into a “symbol of peace and stability,” and that they account for nearly a quarter of the world’s population. He said it was essential to “ensure that our future is shaped not by competition but by cooperation.”
“Friends, over the last few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability,” he said.
Modi urged both sides to work together to “chart a new course for the future of our region.”
“In this partnership, India’s commitment to ASEAN unity and ASEAN centrality will remain unwavering,” Modi said. He added that the meeting would lift their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to “new heights” and help build a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for closer cooperation on maritime security and safety, environmental protection and the blue economy.
“We look forward to closer cooperation on maritime security and safety, environmental protection and the blue economy,” he said.
The Philippines, the bloc’s outgoing chair, is hosting the 49th ASEAN summit in Manila, which began Sunday.
Marcos welcomed stronger economic ties between ASEAN and India through investment and trade facilitation, including the ongoing review of the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement.
“We likewise look forward to strengthening cooperation on renewable energy, energy efficiency, and the development of the ASEAN power grid to advance regional energy security, as well as on cybersecurity, sustainable infrastructure, and the green economy,” he said.
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