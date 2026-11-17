Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Is ‘Very Close’ To Completion
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that negotiations aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine appear to be approaching an agreement.
“I think it's very close to getting it done,” Trump told journalists during a photo session with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Manila, the Philippine capital.
He highlighted the heavy human cost of the conflict, estimating that monthly casualties had reached approximately 25,000.
“Can you imagine this? Every month, 32,000 last month,” he said, without providing further details about the figures or how they were calculated.
Trump indicated that the conflict would be a key topic in his forthcoming diplomatic engagements, adding: “We're gonna have a good meeting on that.”
He also expressed openness to arranging a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he would agree to such an encounter if an opportunity presented itself. “I don't know, but I would. It's available. I will do that,” he stated.
The comments came shortly before the first gathering of Quad leaders in more than two years began in Manila. The meeting brought together the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended the summit as Washington continues its diplomatic efforts to address major global conflicts and international tensions.
“I think it's very close to getting it done,” Trump told journalists during a photo session with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in Manila, the Philippine capital.
He highlighted the heavy human cost of the conflict, estimating that monthly casualties had reached approximately 25,000.
“Can you imagine this? Every month, 32,000 last month,” he said, without providing further details about the figures or how they were calculated.
Trump indicated that the conflict would be a key topic in his forthcoming diplomatic engagements, adding: “We're gonna have a good meeting on that.”
He also expressed openness to arranging a separate meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying he would agree to such an encounter if an opportunity presented itself. “I don't know, but I would. It's available. I will do that,” he stated.
The comments came shortly before the first gathering of Quad leaders in more than two years began in Manila. The meeting brought together the leaders of the United States, India, Japan and Australia.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended the summit as Washington continues its diplomatic efforts to address major global conflicts and international tensions.
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