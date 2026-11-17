Iraq Restarts Oil Exports Through Kirkuk-Ceyhan Pipeline
(MENAFN) Iraq announced on Tuesday that it had resumed crude oil shipments through the previously inactive Iraq-Türkiye pipeline, initially transporting 120,000 barrels per day (bpd), with plans to raise the volume progressively to 500,000 bpd.
Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said pumping operations restarted after maintenance work, rehabilitation efforts and technical and operational tests were successfully completed, according to an official statement.
He confirmed that export volumes would be increased in stages until the pipeline reaches its planned capacity of 500,000 bpd.
Khudair characterized the resumption as a significant strategic development that would strengthen Iraq's oil export capabilities and provide greater flexibility in transporting crude to international markets.
He added that reopening the northern route would bring additional income to the country's economy, particularly as it enables Iraqi crude to be sold without price discounts.
The pipeline links Iraq's northern oil-producing areas with Türkiye's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. It had remained inactive since 2014 following repeated attacks by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.
Restoring operations gives Baghdad another channel for exporting its oil, helping reduce its reliance on shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
In August, Iraq and Türkiye reached a one-year agreement to preserve oil transportation through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline. The deal allows for a potential daily flow of up to 750,000 barrels as both countries work toward establishing a broader, long-term arrangement.
Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair said pumping operations restarted after maintenance work, rehabilitation efforts and technical and operational tests were successfully completed, according to an official statement.
He confirmed that export volumes would be increased in stages until the pipeline reaches its planned capacity of 500,000 bpd.
Khudair characterized the resumption as a significant strategic development that would strengthen Iraq's oil export capabilities and provide greater flexibility in transporting crude to international markets.
He added that reopening the northern route would bring additional income to the country's economy, particularly as it enables Iraqi crude to be sold without price discounts.
The pipeline links Iraq's northern oil-producing areas with Türkiye's Mediterranean port of Ceyhan. It had remained inactive since 2014 following repeated attacks by the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.
Restoring operations gives Baghdad another channel for exporting its oil, helping reduce its reliance on shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
In August, Iraq and Türkiye reached a one-year agreement to preserve oil transportation through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline. The deal allows for a potential daily flow of up to 750,000 barrels as both countries work toward establishing a broader, long-term arrangement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment