Pope Leo XIV Urges Reconciliation After US Midterms
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV called for dialogue and reconciliation Tuesday when reporters asked what he hoped to see after the US midterm elections.
“I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, for building bridges, for reconciliation, less controversy, less war, less division. I know it’s a dream, but at the same time I know it’s possible,” Leo said aboard his flight from Lima to Rome, according to Italy’s ANSA news agency.
He said the Catholic Church works through its social teaching to promote dialogue and encourage people to listen to one another.
Asked whether he had signed a resignation letter in case he became unable to carry out his duties, Leo said he saw no need for one at present, citing existing provisions in canon law.
The remarks came after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress and flipped key state governorships.
The pope landed at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 8:47 a.m. local time, ending his longest international trip as pontiff. The 12-day journey began in Montevideo on Nov. 6 and covered 10 cities across Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, according to Peruvian broadcaster RPP.
In Peru, where he spent nearly two decades as an Augustinian missionary and later served as bishop of Chiclayo, Leo urged stronger protections for Indigenous communities. During a stop in the Amazonian city of Pucallpa, he condemned deforestation, illegal mining and violence against environmental defenders.
His final Mass, at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, drew about 1.5 million people.
“I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, for building bridges, for reconciliation, less controversy, less war, less division. I know it’s a dream, but at the same time I know it’s possible,” Leo said aboard his flight from Lima to Rome, according to Italy’s ANSA news agency.
He said the Catholic Church works through its social teaching to promote dialogue and encourage people to listen to one another.
Asked whether he had signed a resignation letter in case he became unable to carry out his duties, Leo said he saw no need for one at present, citing existing provisions in canon law.
The remarks came after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, in which Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress and flipped key state governorships.
The pope landed at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport at 8:47 a.m. local time, ending his longest international trip as pontiff. The 12-day journey began in Montevideo on Nov. 6 and covered 10 cities across Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, according to Peruvian broadcaster RPP.
In Peru, where he spent nearly two decades as an Augustinian missionary and later served as bishop of Chiclayo, Leo urged stronger protections for Indigenous communities. During a stop in the Amazonian city of Pucallpa, he condemned deforestation, illegal mining and violence against environmental defenders.
His final Mass, at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, drew about 1.5 million people.
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