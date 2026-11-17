Quad Leaders Hold First Summit in More Than Two Years in Manila
(MENAFN) The first leaders' meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in over two years opened Tuesday in the Philippine capital, Manila, bringing together the heads of government from four major Indo-Pacific countries.
The summit was attended by US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The leaders convened for a multilateral session on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which brings together 11 member states. The meeting followed an official group photograph.
The gathering represents the Quad's first leaders-level summit since September 2024, when former US President Joe Biden hosted Albanese, Modi and Japan's then-prime minister, Fumio Kishida, in Delaware.
A meeting scheduled to take place in India in 2025 was postponed because of difficulties coordinating the leaders' schedules.
The Manila summit, hosted by a country outside the four-member grouping, is also the first Quad leaders' meeting attended by Trump during either of his presidential terms.
The partnership originated through humanitarian cooperation following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami before being formally established in Manila in 2007. It aims to advance a free, open, inclusive and resilient Asia-Pacific region.
Australia is scheduled to assume the Quad's rotating chairmanship next year.
The summit was attended by US President Donald Trump, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
The leaders convened for a multilateral session on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, which brings together 11 member states. The meeting followed an official group photograph.
The gathering represents the Quad's first leaders-level summit since September 2024, when former US President Joe Biden hosted Albanese, Modi and Japan's then-prime minister, Fumio Kishida, in Delaware.
A meeting scheduled to take place in India in 2025 was postponed because of difficulties coordinating the leaders' schedules.
The Manila summit, hosted by a country outside the four-member grouping, is also the first Quad leaders' meeting attended by Trump during either of his presidential terms.
The partnership originated through humanitarian cooperation following the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami before being formally established in Manila in 2007. It aims to advance a free, open, inclusive and resilient Asia-Pacific region.
Australia is scheduled to assume the Quad's rotating chairmanship next year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment