Spain Faces Nationwide Rail Disruptions as Workers Launch Fresh Strike
(MENAFN) A 24-hour railway strike brought Madrid's commuter services close to a standstill on Tuesday and caused widespread cancellations across Spain, as unions pressed authorities to improve railway safety following two fatal train accidents.
More than 1.5 million regular rail users faced travel disruptions after the industrial action began at midnight, according to reports.
Unions urged employees of state-owned rail operator Renfe, high-speed companies Iryo and Ouigo, as well as several freight operators, to participate in the nationwide walkout.
Renfe accused train drivers of failing to comply with minimum service obligations, reporting that 97% of the Madrid commuter trains scheduled to operate during the morning rush hour had been canceled.
Disruptions also affected Catalonia's Rodalies commuter network, where 40% of services scheduled under the strike timetable failed to depart from their stations.
Renfe advised passengers to make alternative travel arrangements.
Meanwhile, representatives of the train drivers' union SEMAF said drivers had not received their work assignments personally, as required under the applicable rules. The union blamed Renfe's management of the strike for the scale of the disruption.
Long-distance journeys were also affected by the industrial action.
Rail operators had already removed 90 of the 312 high-speed departures planned for Tuesday. Renfe subsequently reported that another 12% of its high-speed and long-distance services that were supposed to operate had been canceled.
The unions argue that the government has failed to fulfill safety commitments made in February following the Jan. 18 train disaster in Adamuz, southern Spain, which claimed 46 lives.
Pressure for stronger safety measures intensified again after a second fatal accident in Urda on Oct. 28, which left 69 people dead.
Tuesday's nationwide action follows another drivers' strike on Nov. 10, which also brought much of the commuter rail network in Madrid and Barcelona to a halt.
More than 1.5 million regular rail users faced travel disruptions after the industrial action began at midnight, according to reports.
Unions urged employees of state-owned rail operator Renfe, high-speed companies Iryo and Ouigo, as well as several freight operators, to participate in the nationwide walkout.
Renfe accused train drivers of failing to comply with minimum service obligations, reporting that 97% of the Madrid commuter trains scheduled to operate during the morning rush hour had been canceled.
Disruptions also affected Catalonia's Rodalies commuter network, where 40% of services scheduled under the strike timetable failed to depart from their stations.
Renfe advised passengers to make alternative travel arrangements.
Meanwhile, representatives of the train drivers' union SEMAF said drivers had not received their work assignments personally, as required under the applicable rules. The union blamed Renfe's management of the strike for the scale of the disruption.
Long-distance journeys were also affected by the industrial action.
Rail operators had already removed 90 of the 312 high-speed departures planned for Tuesday. Renfe subsequently reported that another 12% of its high-speed and long-distance services that were supposed to operate had been canceled.
The unions argue that the government has failed to fulfill safety commitments made in February following the Jan. 18 train disaster in Adamuz, southern Spain, which claimed 46 lives.
Pressure for stronger safety measures intensified again after a second fatal accident in Urda on Oct. 28, which left 69 people dead.
Tuesday's nationwide action follows another drivers' strike on Nov. 10, which also brought much of the commuter rail network in Madrid and Barcelona to a halt.
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