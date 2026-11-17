UK Sanctions Settlement-Linked Firms, Group Blocking Gaza Aid Deliveries
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom announced Tuesday sanctions against eight construction and property development companies accused of supporting illegal Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, alongside an Israeli group involved in obstructing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband introduced the measures as the first sanctions package following the government's September decision to reset its approach to Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and expand its Global Human Rights sanctions framework, according to an official statement.
"Today’s sanctions target construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion, and an activist group notorious for blocking aid entering Gaza," the statement said.
The government said the measures against the eight companies would restrict their financial resources and undermine their ability to facilitate additional construction in occupied Palestinian territory.
The sanctions come in response to accelerating settlement expansion, which the British government said Israeli authorities have failed to stop and have instead enabled and encouraged.
The latest package also targets Tzav 9, an Israeli activist group accused of organizing and carrying out blockades to prevent humanitarian aid convoys from reaching Gaza. The group reportedly continued such activities as recently as October.
"Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach," Miliband said.
He added that London remains committed to engaging constructively with a future Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to pursue sustainable peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.
"The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable," the foreign secretary added.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband introduced the measures as the first sanctions package following the government's September decision to reset its approach to Israeli actions in the occupied West Bank and expand its Global Human Rights sanctions framework, according to an official statement.
"Today’s sanctions target construction and property development firms involved in settlement expansion, and an activist group notorious for blocking aid entering Gaza," the statement said.
The government said the measures against the eight companies would restrict their financial resources and undermine their ability to facilitate additional construction in occupied Palestinian territory.
The sanctions come in response to accelerating settlement expansion, which the British government said Israeli authorities have failed to stop and have instead enabled and encouraged.
The latest package also targets Tzav 9, an Israeli activist group accused of organizing and carrying out blockades to prevent humanitarian aid convoys from reaching Gaza. The group reportedly continued such activities as recently as October.
"Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government’s approach," Miliband said.
He added that London remains committed to engaging constructively with a future Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority to pursue sustainable peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.
"The status quo in the West Bank and Gaza is unacceptable," the foreign secretary added.
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