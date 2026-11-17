Trump Faces New Challenge by Democrats for Withdrawing from Climate Pacts
(MENAFN) Democrats preparing to lead the US Congress intend to investigate possible conflicts of interest involving President Donald Trump and the fossil fuel industry, Representative Dave Min said, outlining plans to examine whether these relationships influenced the administration's climate policies.
Speaking on the sidelines of the COP31 UN climate summit in Antalya, Min said lawmakers would scrutinize potential links between Trump and fossil fuel interests, particularly whether they played a role in his decisions to withdraw from international climate agreements and abandon American commitments.
“If that's the case, we can call that out and try to create the basis for changes in policy later, including trying to put President Trump and others in his family accountable, maybe in jail. So, that's part of what we can do,” he said.
Min acknowledged that Congress is unlikely to reverse Trump's withdrawal from international climate agreements before 2029. However, he said lawmakers could use oversight powers and legal proceedings to challenge the administration's decisions.
He explained that Democrats could take the government to court over funding reductions and other measures they consider to be beyond the president's legal authority.
“He's withheld money that we've dedicated to climate causes, including the clean energy tax credits,” he said.
Nevertheless, Min warned that restoring funding or securing a return to international climate frameworks would be difficult without the president's support.
“As far as getting back into climate agreements like the Paris Agreement, I don’t know that that will happen until 2029,” he said.
Regarding international climate financing, Min said Democrats would work to recover funds that had previously received approval but were subsequently withdrawn by Trump. He noted, however, that obtaining additional financial commitments would depend on presidential authorization.
US Energy Policy 'Too Dependent on Middle East'
Discussing America's energy strategy, Min argued that expanding renewable energy is essential to reducing reliance on oil and natural gas while improving the country's energy security.
“And as the Iran war is showing us, we're too dependent on the Middle East right now," he said, emphasizing the importance of investing in alternative energy sources.
He also highlighted progress in battery development and long-duration energy storage, saying technological improvements had made renewable energy increasingly economically viable despite longstanding concerns about the inconsistent output of solar and wind power.
“I think that it clearly should be the most important part of any energy portfolio going forward,” he said.
Min further noted that frequent changes in US climate policy under different administrations had weakened international trust in Washington's ability to maintain consistent commitments.
“Everybody wants to see the United States as a reliable and predictable partner. And the whiplash we've seen over the last few years has really caused people to doubt whether they can trust us as a partner,” he said.
According to Min, restoring confidence in the United States would require long-term political consistency demonstrated through repeated electoral victories.
“They won’t believe us until we’ve won, say, five or six or 10 elections in a row. And we’ve shown that stability, shown again, reestablished that we’re a trustworthy partner,” Min said.
Speaking on the sidelines of the COP31 UN climate summit in Antalya, Min said lawmakers would scrutinize potential links between Trump and fossil fuel interests, particularly whether they played a role in his decisions to withdraw from international climate agreements and abandon American commitments.
“If that's the case, we can call that out and try to create the basis for changes in policy later, including trying to put President Trump and others in his family accountable, maybe in jail. So, that's part of what we can do,” he said.
Min acknowledged that Congress is unlikely to reverse Trump's withdrawal from international climate agreements before 2029. However, he said lawmakers could use oversight powers and legal proceedings to challenge the administration's decisions.
He explained that Democrats could take the government to court over funding reductions and other measures they consider to be beyond the president's legal authority.
“He's withheld money that we've dedicated to climate causes, including the clean energy tax credits,” he said.
Nevertheless, Min warned that restoring funding or securing a return to international climate frameworks would be difficult without the president's support.
“As far as getting back into climate agreements like the Paris Agreement, I don’t know that that will happen until 2029,” he said.
Regarding international climate financing, Min said Democrats would work to recover funds that had previously received approval but were subsequently withdrawn by Trump. He noted, however, that obtaining additional financial commitments would depend on presidential authorization.
US Energy Policy 'Too Dependent on Middle East'
Discussing America's energy strategy, Min argued that expanding renewable energy is essential to reducing reliance on oil and natural gas while improving the country's energy security.
“And as the Iran war is showing us, we're too dependent on the Middle East right now," he said, emphasizing the importance of investing in alternative energy sources.
He also highlighted progress in battery development and long-duration energy storage, saying technological improvements had made renewable energy increasingly economically viable despite longstanding concerns about the inconsistent output of solar and wind power.
“I think that it clearly should be the most important part of any energy portfolio going forward,” he said.
Min further noted that frequent changes in US climate policy under different administrations had weakened international trust in Washington's ability to maintain consistent commitments.
“Everybody wants to see the United States as a reliable and predictable partner. And the whiplash we've seen over the last few years has really caused people to doubt whether they can trust us as a partner,” he said.
According to Min, restoring confidence in the United States would require long-term political consistency demonstrated through repeated electoral victories.
“They won’t believe us until we’ve won, say, five or six or 10 elections in a row. And we’ve shown that stability, shown again, reestablished that we’re a trustworthy partner,” Min said.
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