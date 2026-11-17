

Third-quarter revenue reached $3.0 million, compared with no revenue in the prior-year period; nine-month revenue totaled $10.9 million, compared with no revenue in 2025.

Net income improved $4.2 million year over year to $2.4 million, compared with a net loss of $1.8 million in the prior-year period.

Third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.0 million, marking the Company's second consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA. Cash and cash equivalents of $7.8 million at September 30, 2026, with working capital of $8.8 million, an improvement of $13.3 million from year-end 2025.



NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS) (“Bimergen”), a U.S.-based developer, owner and operator of battery energy storage infrastructure, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue of $3.0 million, compared with no revenue in the prior year period.

Gross profit of $0.7 million, compared with no gross profit in the prior year period.

Net income improved $4.2 million year over year to $2.4 million, $0.33 earning per share, compared with a net loss of $1.8 million in the prior-year period.

Net income improved 50% from the prior 2026 quarter, second quarter $1.6 million to third quarter $2.4 million net income.

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA totaled $3.0 million $40.5 million total assets and $36.1 million stockholders' equity at September 30, 2026 with 7.4 million fully diluted shares.



Second and Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Bimergen reported $10.9 million in combined revenue for the second and third calendar quarters, $5.5 million gross profit or 50.5%, with net income of $4.1 million, $0.55 per share for these first two full quarters after uplist to the NYSE-American in February 2026. The total adjusted EBITDA for the second and third calendar quarters was $6.9 million, $0.93 earnings per share.



The results reflect Bimergen's progress in transitioning its approximately 2.0-gigawatt (GW) battery energy storage development pipeline into revenue-generating transactions. Through the first nine months of 2026, the Company generated $10.9 million in revenue. Bimergen reported $3.0 million in Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter, marking its second consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA as it begins monetizing its development portfolio.

Bimergen ended the third quarter with working capital of approximately $8.8 million, compared with a working capital deficit of $4.5 million at December 31, 2025. The $13.3 million improvement reflects a strengthened financial position as the Company advances its battery energy storage development portfolio.

Financial Results Driven by Pipeline Conversion

During 2026, Bimergen completed transactions involving three battery energy storage projects in Texas' ERCOT market, representing a combined 480 megawatt-hours (MWh) of planned capacity. The transactions contributed to the Company's reported revenue and demonstrated its ability to convert development activity into financial results while retaining a 7.5% equity interest in the projects.

Bimergen's business model is designed to create value by developing battery energy storage projects (battery farms), securing project-level institutional capital partners and monetizing projects as they advance toward commercial operation. This approach enables the Company to generate revenue at key development milestones while retaining equity interests that provide participation in the assets' potential long-term value.

As Bimergen advances its development pipeline, quarterly revenue will vary based on the timing of project transactions. The Company's focus is on building a steady flow of monetization opportunities across its growing portfolio and achieving consistent revenue from quarter to quarter is expected in the years to come as projects become operational. Once operational, the battery storage projects are expected to generate revenue primarily by purchasing power at lower prices and selling it back to the grid at higher prices.

"2026 marks an important turning point for Bimergen as we begin translating our development pipeline into financial results," said Bob Brilon, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Bimergen Energy. "Our initial project transactions validate our approach, and with a substantial portfolio of battery storage development projects, we see significant opportunities to build on our progress."

Positioned for Continued Portfolio Monetization

Bimergen has assembled a diversified development pipeline of approximately 2.0 GW across 33 battery energy storage projects in major U.S. electricity markets, including ERCOT, PJM, WECC and MISO. The portfolio includes the Company's Redbird project near Houston, Texas, with planned capacity of 100 megawatts (MW) and 400 MWh, as well as a growing portfolio of distributed energy storage projects.

“With projects at various stages of development, Bimergen is positioned to pursue additional monetization opportunities as its portfolio advances toward commercialization,” said Cole Johnson, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Bimergen Energy. The Company's established capital relationships and initial project transactions provide a foundation for expanding these activities across its broader development pipeline.

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure developer, asset owner, and operator focused on utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems (BESS). The Company develops projects designed to enhance grid reliability, support renewable energy integration, and provide flexible energy solutions across key U.S. power markets. Bimergen works with technology providers and capital partners to advance projects through development, construction, and long-term operation. For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Bimergen Energy Corporation's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026, and in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bimergen Energy Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For Further Information Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

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