MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the“Company”) a global supplier of Engineered Products, Aftermarket and Value-Added Manufacturing Solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, has been awarded a Silver Medallion at BAE Systems' eighth annual“Partner2Win” Supplier Symposium, recognizing its exceptional operational performance and commitment to excellence. This achievement underscores Ducommun's critical role in the supply chain, ensuring that high-quality, reliable capabilities are delivered to the warfighter on time and on mission.

By contributing to the strength of the U.S. defense industrial base, Ducommun has helped BAE Systems ensure the reliable delivery of high-quality critical combat vehicles and weapon systems to the U.S. military and its global allies.

“Our theme this year, Getting the U.S. Mission Ready, is all about moving with speed and delivering the highest-quality products for our warfighters,” said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of Integrated Operations for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business.“By fostering these partnerships, we are collectively ensuring that we are driving the mission. We are proud to celebrate the reliability and innovation these companies bring to the table, as their commitment is essential to our shared success in supporting the warfighter.”

“We are thrilled and honored to be recognized for the fourth consecutive year and I am proud of our teams supporting BAE Systems programs, the warfighter and our Allies. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional performance and growing our partnership as we continue to execute on our VISION 2027 Strategy,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and CEO of Ducommun Incorporated.

Now in its eighth year, the“Partner2Win” program acknowledges U.S.-based suppliers who excel in procurement, quality and operations. Through this initiative, BAE Systems fosters strategic collaborations with its suppliers, sharing best practices and innovative solutions to drive mutual success and ensure the highest levels of military readiness. Learn more about BAE Systems'“Partner2Win” Supplier Symposium here.

About BAE Systems:

BAE Systems, Inc. and our nearly 41,500 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with more than 110,000 employees worldwide. We design, build and deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea, space and cyberspace, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, information technology solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we do for our customers. Guided by a performance-driven culture of innovation and collaboration, our ambitious teams push the limits of possibility to protect those who protect us.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions and products to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Solutions – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements relating to Ducommun's expectations about continuing to deliver exceptional performance and growing its partnership with BAE Systems, executing its VISION 2027 Strategy and similar expressions that concern Ducommun's intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors disclosed under“Risk Factors” in Ducommun's reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665

Rachel Bonney, BAE Systems, Mobile: +1 717-309-5671, ...