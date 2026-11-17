MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OpenRx taps Noom's trusted pharmacy network and clinician-guided protocols to responsibly expand access to peptide and preventive health therapies









PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noom, the leading behavior change company, today announced the launch of OpenRx, a new peptide and preventive health brand that brings Noom's trusted clinical infrastructure and pharmacy network to one of the fastest-growing categories in health and wellness. OpenRx will offer clinician-prescribed, compliant peptide therapies for a range of health goals, including muscle health, energy, recovery, skin care, gut health, sexual health, and sleep, and is backed by the same licensed clinicians and accredited 503A pharmacy network that underpins Noom's existing clinical programs at accessible and transparent pricing.

"Peptides are an important portion of the formulary of healthy aging," said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom.“OpenRx enables our flagship Noom brand to deepen into cardiometabolic health while the new brand OpenRx supports patients with conditions too often neglected by traditional care models, like energy, muscle composition, skin health, sexual health, sleep, and recovery. Together both brands support the same mission: to empower everyone, everywhere to live better longer – every day.”

At launch, OpenRx offers two injectable options: sermorelin, a peptide frequently prescribed for muscle support, and NAD+, a coenzyme frequently prescribed for energy. OpenRx also offers two oral dissolvable tablet options (ODT): the first formulation combines the peptides PT-141 and oxytocin with tadalafil to support sexual health. The second ODT formulation is the peptide oxytocin to support intimacy. The brand expects to expand its formulary in the coming months to include additional preventive health interventions, while ensuring compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

“At Noom, we've seen firsthand how action towards behavior change inspires momentum towards health,” continued Cook.“Momentum reinforces action, which leads to a virtuous loop that our members call their 'health journey.' For just as many, we've also seen it work the other way around, where a treatment sparks the momentum that drives action towards behavior change. OpenRx meets people where they are, makes responsible care easier to navigate, and helps people take practical steps toward healthier living. We support these patients' health journeys by encouraging behavior change and referring the Noom app to them at appropriate times.”

A Responsible, Compliance-First Approach

Every OpenRx prescription is written by a licensed clinician following an evaluation of the patient's health history, goals, and clinical appropriateness. Treatments are fulfilled through Noom's U.S.-based pharmacy network, which operates under state boards of pharmacy oversight and adheres to USP compounding standards.

“Everyone deserves access to cutting-edge therapies that are appropriate for them,” said Dr. Jeffrey Egler, Chief Medical Officer of Noom.“Each therapy offered by OpenRx is selected because our clinical team and I believe it is appropriate for improving patient health. We are currently reviewing BPC-157 and TB-500 as part of our ongoing process of evaluating emerging treatments for inclusion in our formulary. The process involves continuous monitoring of safety-related signals, gathering the judgment of our medical directors and the medical directors of affiliated clinical networks based on years of prescribing experience with the compounds in question, ensuring a compliant and stable supply chain, sourcing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, and setting up processes for compliance with state and federal adverse event reporting guidelines.”

“In the meantime, we are pleased today to launch a new brand and another pathway to improving health-related quality of life for those seeking preventive health solutions beyond weight and without an associated intensive behavior program. OpenRx meets patients where they are to improve access to needed treatments,” continued Dr. Egler.

OpenRx is available now. Learn more at OpenRx.com.

About OpenRx: OpenRx is a preventive health brand, offering clinician-prescribed peptides and other emerging therapies through a trusted, accredited pharmacy network at transparent, accessible prices. Built on the belief that momentum inspires action, OpenRx meets people where they are, makes responsible care easier to navigate, and helps people take practical steps toward healthier living.

About Noom: Noom is the leading behavior change company, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer – every day. Noom pairs sustainable behavior change with prescription-grade catalysts to make lasting change feel easy. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer millions of Americans a suite of metabolic health solutions – including Noom Clinical (Noom Med, Noom SmartRx, and NoomRx programs), Noom Weight, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program. Noom is building the future of preventive care and longevity medicine, leading the convergence of wearable-monitored behavior change, clinical care, diagnostics, and pharmacy into an integrated, AI-enhanced system that drives individualized, meaningful health outcomes.

Noom has received multiple grants from the NIH for digital health research and innovation and has been recognized by the CDC for its groundbreaking diabetes prevention programs. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ and with an additional office in New York City, Noom has been honored as a TIME100 Industry Leader, a Newsweek Most Trusted Brand, was named a“Best GLP-1 Telehealth Platform” by US News & World Report, and has been recognized by Inc. and Fortune as a best place to work. Learn more at noom.com, subscribe to our blog, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

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