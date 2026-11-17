MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Tech, a leading global payment orchestration platform, today announced the launch of AI Rule Builder, a new feature that enables merchants to create and manage complex payment rules through a simple and secure AI-powered chat.

For businesses managing payments across multiple markets, currencies, and payment providers, payment rules determine how transactions are routed based on specific conditions, such as country, payment method, or transaction amount.

Instead of navigating multiple settings, merchants describe what they want to achieve. The AI translates their instructions into payment rules, asks follow-up questions when needed, and allows them to refine the results through an ongoing conversation. Praxis is among the first payment orchestration platforms to offer this functionality, built to handle the complex rules that regulated gaming operators and CFD brokers rely on.

What AI Rule Builder means for merchants



Less complexity: Makes sophisticated payment management easier and more accessible.

Greater efficiency: Reduces manual configuration and the time spent managing payment rules.

Faster execution: Enables a quicker response to changing business and payment requirements. Full control: Keeps the business in charge of reviewing and approving every rule before it is saved.



Commenting on the launch, Amit Klatchko, Co-Founder and Director of Praxis Tech, said: "Payment orchestration has given merchants the tools to manage and optimize payments. Our focus now is on helping them use these tools faster and more efficiently, and AI Rule Builder is an important step forward. By removing the complexity, it gives payments teams greater independence while keeping them in control of every decision, so they can focus on improving payment performance and growing their business."

The launch represents another step in Praxis's commitment to making payment orchestration more intelligent, efficient, and secure, helping teams spend less time configuring payment operations and more time improving their payment strategies. AI Rule Builder is now available to a select group of businesses on the Praxis platform.

About Praxis Tech

Praxis Tech is a payment orchestration platform designed to help merchants simplify and optimize their payment operations. Through a single integration, businesses can improve payment performance, recover more revenue, and support growth across multiple markets. With access to a broad network of payment providers and payment methods, merchants gain greater flexibility, visibility, and control over their global payment ecosystem.

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