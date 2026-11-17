LUGANO, Switzerland, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

51 Games, the studio behind Chainers, announced it has moved away from Web3 mechanics. Chainers, the studio's flagship title, has already removed its blockchain mechanics and NFTs, and now operates fully as a free-to-play, browser-based multiplayer game.

Meet the updated Chainers



Chainers is a multi-genre gaming universe that blends a rewarding in-game economy with classic gaming mechanics. It's a next-generation MMO where players dive into a rich narrative, tackle missions, and shape their own adventure in a living virtual world. The in-game economy lets players craft, trade, and earn rewards while progressing their journey alongside a global community.

Players customize and level up their characters and explore new challenges as the world evolves. Chainers offers an open, growing universe with endless possibilities, and it starts with no downloads, no installs, and no entry fees.

The decision to remove blockchain marks a deliberate shift in direction, not a reaction to any single event. It reflects how 51 Games wants players to experience its games going forward, and where the studio sees the real value in what it builds.

Gameplay comes first

Farming, crafting, building, progression, quests, and player interaction now stand on their own as the core experience. These are the moments that keep players in Chainers session after session, and rewards exist to support that experience, not define it.

A wider audience can now join in

Players no longer need any familiarity with Web3, crypto wallets, or blockchain terms to play. As a free browser game, Chainers asks for almost nothing upfront. Anyone who clicks the link can start playing within seconds.

The product now matches the pitch

51 Games wants players and partners to understand exactly what Chainers is the moment they hear about it. The studio's description of the game now reflects the actual experience inside it, nothing more, nothing less.

As Ivan Dzhulai, CEO of 51 Games said: This shift closes one chapter for Chainers and opens the next. With blockchain and NFTs now fully removed, we focus on bringing the game to more players and building the kind of experience that earns a place in someone's daily routine, not just a single visit.

About 51 Games

51 Games is the game development studio behind Chainers. The team continues to expand the game by adding and upgrading new seasons, locations, progression systems, events, and social features, while keeping the browser experience easy to access.

About Chainers

Chainers is a multi-genre gaming universe that blends a rewarding in-game economy with classic gaming mechanics. It's a next-generation MMO where you dive into a rich narrative, tackle missions, and shape your own adventure in a living virtual world

Contact

PR Manager

Iryna Miroshnichenko

51 Games

iryna@51.games

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at