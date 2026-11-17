Reduxx Group Urges Portfolio Valuation Review Before Year-End

- Carlo L. Batts, MAIPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reduxx Group is urging Opportunity Zone investors to review the fair market value of their holdings before December 31, 2026, when all deferred capital gains from Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF) investments must be recognized as taxable income. With approximately $75 billion in deferred gains coming due, many investors have not yet determined how valuation will affect the tax they owe.Under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Opportunity Zones have attracted over $600 billion in investment since 2018, with real estate accounting for more than 60% of that capital. The deadline applies to all QOF investors, regardless of when they invested or whether they have sold or received distributions. Investors holding illiquid real estate such as development projects or properties under renovation, may face a tax bill without the cash flow to pay it.The fair market value of a QOF investment directly determines the amount of deferred gain recognized on December 31, 2026. When the fair market value is lower than the original deferred gain, the recognized gain is reduced. Valuation discounts, including lack of marketability, lack of control, and risks associated with properties still under construction, can support lower values for real estate holding companies.The IRS scrutinizes these valuations closely. Positions that are aggressive or unsupported invite penalties and deficiency assessments, which is why the analysis behind them matters.Reduxx Group reviews the values behind a real estate portfolio, identifies where they may be overstated or understated, and performs the valuation work needed to support the position. Investors with several holdings benefit from seeing the full picture before the deadline rather than evaluating one property at a time.“Many Opportunity Zone investors underestimate how much their valuations will affect their 2026 tax bill,” said Carlo L. Batts, MAI, CEO of Reduxx Group.“A portfolio-level review gives investors time to understand their position before the year close, when their options are most flexible.”With capabilities across all 50 states, Reduxx Group identifies over-assessments and property tax reduction opportunities. They specialize in working with companies with portfolios located in multiple states, providing analysis, consultation, and strategic guidance.

Marya Liebezeit

Rittenhouse Appraisals

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Opportunity Zone Investors Face December 2026 Deadline News Provided By Rittenhouse Appraisals November 17, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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